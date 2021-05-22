Prasant Computer Studies and Management (PCSM) launches Advance Diploma Course in Information Technology

A Diploma level Information Technology course is the Advanced Diploma in Information Technology. The course is designed to prepare students in all areas of information technology, with a special emphasis on computer and network infrastructure, database systems, online technologies, and project management. Students may choose from a variety of elective modules that will prepare them to apply IT services and solutions in the business, digital media, and information technology industries. The course also aims to improve students’ analytical and interpersonal skills, which are needed for working in a specialised computing and management environment.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. P.Prasant, Chairman of PCSM said that “Advance Diploma in Information Technology is for the duration of 6 months. This Course provides you the Fundamentals of Computer, Basic Concept of Hardware Maintenance. This course also includes the Introduction to Internet & Multimedia, Seminars, Workshop & Microsoft Office. The course offers high-level Information and Communications Technology process development.

The Diploma programme offers management skills, as well as a variety of specialist and general elective options to meet ICT and business needs, particularly in the areas of information management and system growth.

About PCSM:-

PCSM Computer Education Franchise provides rewarding franchise opportunities to passionate business entrepreneurs for imparting value addition services for computer training and computer education. PCSM Education is an established brand in computer education and training with many successes & smiles. It has many off-shoots with distinct performance under the flagship of PCSM Learning Systems Private Limited. PCSM Education is the Best Computer Franchise in India.

Starting a computer education franchise is one of the best business plans as it brings huge profit for entrepreneurs. So, if you are thinking of starting a Low cost Franchise Business then you can choose among these top brands such as PCSM education. Today, in this blog we are going to talk about these top computer training franchise institutes which are excelling and bringing better opportunities for entrepreneurs.