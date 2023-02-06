Pratham Test Prep organizes All India Toppers Grand Felicitation Ceremony

– Mr. Ankit Kapoor

With an aim to encourage and boost the morale of its students, Pratham Test Prep held an All-India Toppers Grand Felicitation Ceremony in the city recently to felicitate several students who performed exceptionally well in various Undergraduate entrance examinations conducted across India for the year 2022-23. These top-ranking students received 41 brand new Apple iPads in the ceremony which was held at Crown Plaza in Delhi, as an encouragement to incorporate technology into education and make learning more diverse.

The event saw the meritorious students along with their parents coming from across the country, joyously participating in the event and expressing gratitude for their mentors who have helped them to achieve the desired results.

The felicitated students included Mayank Garg securing AIR 1 in BMS 2022 (St Xavier’s Mumbai), Ishan Sharma AIR 1 in BA- Mass Communication (St Xavier’s Mumbai), Lakshita Shivhare AIR 1 in BA MMC (Mumbai University), Srishti Chopra AIR 1 in BCA 2022 (IP University, Delhi). The top 30 Students who secured their seats in SRCC, SSCBS and St. Stephens were also felicitated. The exhilarating day also involved felicitating top-ranking students in Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) and AILET (NLU Delhi) for the years 2022 and 2023.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ankit Kapoor, director of PRATHAM TEST PREP said, “The students have yet again proved the wonders that perseverance, courage and determination can bring. We have seen our students working really hard and are extremely proud of each one of them. PRATHAM students have always given their best and continue to shine bright every year. To ensure that the students adapt well to the digital transformation which the Indian education system is bringing, we are awarding our toppers with iPADs. Speaking about the CUET, he added that “Common University Entrance Exam (CUET) has undoubtedly become one of the most popular entrances in the country with the major central universities setting the examination as the only criteria of selecting students. To see 415 students of Pratham Test Prep securing 100 percentiles corroborates how the institute leaves no stones unturned to enable the students to reach their desired potential.”

It is noteworthy that PRATHAM Test Prep has had a total of 73 students who have secured AIR 1 in various undergraduate entrance examinations in the last 13 years. There have been 415+ students who have secured 100 percentiles in CUET 2022 along-with 196 students who have been selected for the much-coveted IIM-IPM program in 2022. The total number of Pratham Test Prep’s students who have bagged a seat in the NLUs in 2023 was 46.