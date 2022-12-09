PrepInsta partners with the K. Ramakrishnan Group of Institutions to future-proof the next wave of engineers

Noida, December 09, 2022: PrepInsta, India’s no 1 and most visited website for placement preparation, and a rising Ed-tech brand, has announced a partnership deal with the K. Ramakrishnan Group of Institutions to future-proof the next wave of engineers from Tamil Nadu. Both entities have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the next three years, until 2025, which is likely to be extended in the near future.

PrepInsta will assist 5000+ second, third, and fourth-year engineering students from the K. Ramakrishnan Group of Institutions through their upskilling and placement preparation courses as part of this joint coordination. The K. Ramakrishnan Group of Institutions will benefit greatly from this alliance as they will now have a single point of contact (POC) for their training and placement preparations. PrepInsta will also offer KRGI with the following benefits: full access to prepinstaprime.com & prepinsta.com (including Mocks & Video Learning content); premium Whatsapp group for Job updates from various service-based and product-based companies; premium Teacher Assistance Group (TA Support) for real-time doubt resolution over discord; and an exclusive performance tracking dashboard for colleges to keep track of students’ reports.

“The IT industry is undergoing a reorientation, which has heightened demand for positions such as cloud administrators, information security analysts, blockchain developers, big data engineers, cyber security specialists, and others. Besides, employers today are only looking for computer programmers having the efficiency to comprehend the nuances of their customers’ behaviour. Therefore, the current climate necessitates reskilling, which is why we are delighted to collaborate with the K. Ramakrishnan Group of Institutions to assist them in addressing this issue at an early stage,” said Mr. Manish Agarwal, CMO and Co-Founder of PrepInsta.

“In the recent past, we have witnessed a slight drop in fresher hiring because employers now prefer more job-ready assets. The competition for skilled labour has also given rise to wage war, with negotiable salary packages being offered. Therefore at KRGI, we have always believed in delivering technical and skill-based curriculum to mainstream engineering students in order to distinguish our graduates from degree holders from more traditional institutions. This is exactly where PrepInsta’s in-demand courses can help our students stay even more relevant. I’m looking forward to working closely with them to bring meaningful results for our students” said Dr. K. Ramakrishnan Honorable Chairman, K. Ramakrishnan Group of Institutions.

Ramakrishnan Group of Institutions will also have access to exclusive content on the PrepInsta website for placement preparations for product-based companies like (Amazon, Microsoft, Meta etc.) and service-based companies such as (Wipro, Cognizant, Infosys etc.).

PrepInsta is a one-stop placement destination that aims to tackle India’s current disparity in job opportunities. PrepInsta’s product PrepInsta Prime trains students through the entire placement preparation, skill development, coding learning, and interview preparation process. K. Ramakrishnan Group of Institutions, founded in 2008, is a leading educational institute affiliated with Anna University, Chennai, that provides world-class educational opportunities to its students.