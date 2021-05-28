PreroGative Group offering a Free Internship in IT

This 45 days internship is open for all the students from 6th class to the PG students, all of them can enroll themselves in this program. It is a delight for us to share, we are offering a free or scholarship-based internship program, and this program brings all together for a student platform to learn a new technology, perform practical and construct a project. At the end of the program, the student earns a globally valid certificate. In this program, students will learn about the Python, Machine Learning, AI, JAVA, R, Graphic designing, data Science, Web Designing as well as they also get expertise in the advance excel and Tally ERP. Students may choose from a variety of the elective courses that will prepare them to apply for the IT services and solutions in the business, media and IT industries. In this program, first 10 students will be selected for the free internship in each technology after that they will get a flat 50% Scholarship.

We know that due to the pandemic situation, everyone faces financial crises so for that we also find a path for the students with that they will also increase their marketing or convincing skills. We offer Refer & Earn facility to the students, they refer their classmates, juniors, friends and any one and we would like to offer them Rs.100 per referral as a token of our appreciation. Once the referral student completes their admission.

Our Founder Mr. Somin and Co-founder Mr. Sachin believe that education should not be stopped, so they always try to provide education at a reasonable price or free of cost. They always promote the education

About Prerogative:

Prerogative Group of Institute is one of the leading organizations in the field of education from the last 5 years. It is an ISO certified & Government & UDHYAM approved organization with 20+ emerging technologies. PreroGative provides a platform to all of you especially to students who have a common vision to gain knowledge and to do something in his/her life. Our Team is working with a clear and straight objective to make people, mainly students to rise by providing them with proper or essential guidance and by connecting at the gross-root level with everyone and try to provide technical education to as many people as possible.