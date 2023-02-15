Pro Vice Chancellor Chandigarh University inaugurates GIS ROBOTICS & AI Laboratory

Robotics & AI Laboratory was inaugurated on 13th February at Gillco International School , Mohali. The lab will boost innovative and scientific temperament of students. Equipped with DYI kits and instruments related to scientific concepts, the lab will provide an ideal platform to budding scientists of the school to shape their ideas with the help of paraphernalia.

The laboratory has been designed to enhance scientific approach which will support young talents to give shape to their curiosity, creativity and adaptive learning. Students would get a chance to experiment with their own hands and make working models and hence harness their 21st century skills & get themselves more adapted towards New Age Careers. GIS students exhibited innovative and futuristic models of Humanoid,Smart Parking Alert System, Automatic Night Lamp, Mobile Controlled Home Automation among others by applying theoretical knowledge to make practical models with the support of learned GIS Faculty.

The Guest of Honor Dr Priestly Shan Boaz, Pro Vice Chancellor-Chandigarh University inaugurated the Laboratory & congratulated the school and wished the students many happy moments of tinkering. He appreciated the models made by students and also gave various tips to them on future models to be tried. He was very kind to announce the mentoring on behalf of Chandigarh University for this Laboratory in particular and invited students to visit Chandigarh University latest state of art Kalpana Chawla Hall ,Drones Laboratory and other amazing facilities.

Mrs Jai Sandhu, Executive Director of GIS emphasized the need of skilled India as the need of the hour and underlined the fact that school would make all efforts in honing the scientific temperament of students. She added that Robotics laboratory will be a regular part of STEM curriculum for GIS students and even students from outside would be welcome to reap benefits.