Prof Anubhuti Yadav of IIMC will be in Jury for the UNESCO’s Global Media & Information Literacy Awards 2021

New Delhi: Prof Anubhuti Yadav from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, India has been selected as a Jury Member for the prestigious Global Media & Information Literacy Awards 2021. The Awards are led by UNESCO Media and Information Literacy Alliance and the International Steering Committee and are presented every year at the Global MIL Week feature conference. The Global Media and Information Literacy Awards recognizes information/library, media and technology specialists, educators, artists, activists, researchers, policy makers, NGOs, associations and other groups integrating MIL in an exemplary and innovative way in their work and related activities. Specifically, the awards will recognize excellence and leadership in six sectors: Education, Research, Policy, Advocacy, Media and Communication, and Information sectors.

Prof Anubhuti Yadav is a leading promoter of Media Literacy in India. She has introduced Media and Information Literacy at different stages of education. During her stint at National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT), she developed media studies curriculum for grades XI and XII. She also introduced media clubs in schools. She has also developed a module on MIL for students from grades 7-9. The same will be introduced in the academic year 2022-2023. In higher education she has developed E content on Media and Information Literacy for PG Pathshala, Ministry of Education Project. She is the Founder of the Media and Information Literacy India Network. Under the umbrella of MILIN, she along with her students conducted 77 workshops on Media and Information Literacy across the country in which more than 1500 people were trained in 2021. The objective of these workshops was to make people aware of the misinformation regarding COVID 19 and how they can consume and create media messages responsibly during these challenging times. Prof Yadav is associated with UNESCO MIL Alliance in various capacities. She is member of working group on Policy and Research and was also invited as a speaker in the 9th MIL and Intercultural Dialogue [MILID] Conference and Youth Agenda Forum) held from 24 to 26 September, 2019 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

She is the co-author of Indian edition of Media Literacy: Key to interpreting media messages book developed under Digital International Media Literacy Project. She has been a Jury Member of various Festivals and awards like Woodpecker Film Festival, National Science Film Festival, Prakrati Festival, CEC, MHRD and Kaliedo Awards organized by the Brand Equity, ET, Social Media foe Empowerment Award, ICT Award by Ministry of Education.

She has received Innovative Use of ICT in Education award during the ICT Conclave on Education 2016 organised by DELL, Public Relations Society of India award for Contribution to Mass Communication Education in 2018, Women of Excellence Award by Women Economic Forum ( WEF) and Web Wonder Women Award by the Ministry of Women and Child Welfare for using twitter to create awareness on Fake News and Misinformation.

Prof Yadav is also the advisor of Factshala-India’s largest Media Literacy Project and BBC Young Reporters Programme.