Prof. Debabrata Das conferred the prestigious SVC Aiya Memorial Award

Bengaluru October 1st, 2022: Prof. Debabrata Das, Director IIIT Bangalore, was conferred the prestigious Prof. SVC Aiya Memorial Award 2022 at the 65th Annual General Body function of the Institute of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE) held in Hyderabad. Prof Das has been conferred the award for his research guidance and momentous contributions in the area of Telecommunications. The award, carrying a medal, certificate, and a citation covering the expansive work of Prof. Das, along with a cash prize, serves as a fitting tribute to his extensive work in the field of telecommunications.

Recognising groundbreaking research

The Prof. SVC Aiya Memorial Award 2022 is in recognition of Prof Das’s groundbreaking research in the field of Medium Access Control (MAC) protocols of broadband wireless networks to boost performance and usher in green communication. The award also recognizes Prof. Das’s enormous work and steadfast dedication in spreading knowledge in the field of telecommunications by inspiring students and research faculty to work on innovative ideas that would culminate in landmark breakthroughs.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Das said, “I am overwhelmed by this honour and humbled to receive this prestigious award. I thank IETE for bestowing on me this honour. Telecommunications is the future of this world and I am sure our forthcoming graduates will make massive strides in this industry to take our country on to an even higher plane than it is now.”

Extensive footprint

Prof Das guided 9 Ph.D. students to successfully complete their Doctorates, besides mentoring 14 Master of Science by Research students and 58 MTech student’s theses. He has to his credit over 190 Peer Reviewed Accepted papers in Journals, Transactions, and International Conferences. Besides these, Prof. Das is the recipient of 7 Best Paper Awards. He has delivered over 105 invited Keynotes, Plenary, and Technical Talks at various Conferences, Workshops, and Symposiums.

Prof. Das is also the Principal Investigator (PI)/CoPI of 15 sponsored projects received from various IT companies such as Intel, Hewlett Packard, Microsoft, and Project6, for Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS) in the areas of Advanced Communication System (ACS). He also holds multiple patents and standard contributions in the areas of wireless networking protocols.

