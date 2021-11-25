Prof Dr YSR Murthy, VC, RV University delivers address at Principals Symposium event

Learning for the sake of pure joy must be inculcated in the students’ said Prof (Dr) YSR Murthy, Founder Vice Chancellor RV University. He was addressing a gathering of school directors, principals, and teachers from over 430 CBSE schools in the city. The occasion was the first general body meeting ‘Principals’ Symposium’ of Bangalore Sahodaya Schools Complex Association (BSSCA). The event also witnessed their first award felicitation ceremony. It was organized by BSSCA, and the main sponsors were Pearl Academy and UPES.

Prof (Dr) YSR Murthy was deeply impressed with the thought, creativity and innovation that had gone into naming the categories of the awards that were instituted by BSSCA and wished that such awards were instituted for teachers in every state across the country. Applauding the efforts of teachers during the pandemic, he called them warriors who rose to the occasion despite personal and systemic challenges with the sole purpose of imparting knowledge. “As teachers, we have to light the spark in students that would inspire them. A teacher can never truly teach unless he is still learning himself. The future of teaching is to incorporate contemporary examples, inculcate critical thinking and reasoning skills. 20 years from now, let us command respect through personal examples inspiring pedagogy”