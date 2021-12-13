Professional Certificates by Google and IBM are most popular among Indian learners

Coursera, one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, released the list of ten most popular Professional Certificates among Indian learners in 2021. As per Coursera’s data, 8 of the 10 most-subscribed professional certificates are by Google and IBM.

Certificate programs on Coursera help learners gain the experience needed to launch a career in a specific field, such as Data Analytics, Data Science, IT Support, among others. It generally takes three to nine months to complete a Professional Certificate program. The most popular courses list includes technical skills like User Experience Design, Data Cleaning, Data Analysis, Data Visualization, Data Collection, Python Programming, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, etc.

Here is the list of the ten most popular entry-level professional certificates of 2021 in India:

S.No. Course Name Partner Name 1 Google Data Analytics Google 2 Google UX Design Google 3 Google Project Management Google 4 Google IT Support Google 5 IBM Data Science IBM 6 Facebook Social Media Marketing Facebook 7 IBM Data Analyst IBM 8 IBM Cybersecurity Analyst IBM 9 IBM Full Stack Cloud Developer IBM 10 Salesforce Sales Operations Salesforce

