PurpleTutor launches Roblox 3D Game Development Course for children

PurpleTutor is excited to launch a course on ROBLOX – one of the world’s biggest gaming platforms for children! Roblox is used by over 150 million children worldwide.

In this course, the students will start with creating interactive 2D games and animations using JavaScriptand eventually use the Roblox platform to create 3D games, and learn about the fundamentals of VFX & graphic design. With the pandemic impacting learner’s globally, this course offering is a perfect fit for students wanting a learn via live classes sitting at home. Roblox has a wide acceptance globally and this course teaches students in a methodical way, firing up their imagination.

“Roblox is a big step towards PurpleTutor’s vision of making kids creators of technology rather than passive consumers. The global appeal of Roblox makes it a perfect platform for us given our worldwide reach with students from over 50 countries”, said Gaurav Perti, CEO of PurpleTutor on the launch of the Roblox course.

Kids love playing video games. However, the long hours spent on the screens have been a major area of concern for parents. With this course, kids can now channel their love for gaming in a constructive way by creating games. Creating a 3D game requires a high level of visualization and builds problem-solving skills. It fires up children’s imagination as they build the entire scenario in which the game is to be played. The player-world interaction as per the game rules and scoring mechanisms are then overlaid on top of it.

“Roblox is a unique course, as it activates both the left and right hemispheres of the brain. In addition to coding and logical thinking skills of the left brain, it involves creative thinking and spatial visualization triggering a high degree of right brain activity”, said Rajat Dhariwal, Chief Product Officer of PurpleTutor.

PurpleTutor’s curriculum design is done completely in-house with proprietary learning frameworks. It prides itself on creating original content & projects. The course was in development for the last 4 months and after rigorous testing, it has now been launched globally. It has garnered positive feedback.

“Roblox is a great addition to our commitment of making the cutting edge technology of tomorrow accessible to the young learners of today. It bolsters our portfolio of courses such as Data Science, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and upcoming courses on Virtual Reality, Cybersecurity and Ethical Hacking”, said Yatish Gupta, CTO of PurpleTutor.

The Roblox course is a great addition to the already existing courses on offer, which cover Scratch, JavaScript, Python, A.I., Machine Learning, Web Development and many other interesting subjects. The courses that PurpleTutor offers are specifically targeted towards building skills like problem solving, logic, creativity, abstract thinking etc. Arming children of today with these skill-sets will make them better equipped for the future.