Queen’s University Belfast conducts skill enhancing workshops for Indian academicians

National, 6th March 2023: Queen’s University Belfast, one of the leading universities in the UK and Ireland, and a member of the prestigious Russell Group of UK research-intensive universities conducted workshops in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore from 20th to 23rd February. The workshops were designed for School Principals, Vice-Principals, and Careers Guidance Counsellors who wish to further their professional development by enhancing their leadership skills and gaining theoretical and practical knowledge of how to lead change in educational environments.

This event provided an opportunity to develop a professional network and meet the Queen’s University team over High Tea. The workshop also helped in building new innovative methods of teaching by taking into account barriers and practical challenges being faced by students as well as teachers.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Gavin Duffy, Lecturer & Course Director of MSc Educational Leadership from Queen’s University School of Social Sciences, Education and Social Work said, ”The workshops in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore explored the role that leaders play in guiding schools through change processes and leading school improvement. The workshops drew on aspects of the MSc Educational Leadership Programme at the School of Social Sciences, Education, and Social Work at Queen’s. The workshops were designed for teachers, school counselors, and those in leadership positions. Those attending the professional development workshops, in each of the cities, were incredibly engaged and the feedback we received about each of the events was very positive, demonstrating a real appetite for more professional development activities and a genuine interest in collaboration and synergies between our respective education systems.”

The workshops were conducted by Dr. Gavin Duffy, a member of the Centre for Shared Education at the School and a member of the Centre for Leadership, Ethics and Organisation at Queen’s Management School, and a member of the Queen’s Community and Place (QCAP) research team. His main areas of research include shared education and the role of education in divided societies; effective collaboration between schools; school improvement and teacher professional development; educational leadership; school exclusion and education in custodial settings. He works directly with teachers and leaders in schools in various jurisdictions including Northern Ireland, Israel, Palestine, and the United States to promote collaboration and the potential of networks.