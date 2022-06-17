Quote by Sardar Taranjit Singh on the result of WBJEE

APAI President & MD of JIS Group Mr. Taranjit Singh commented regarding the result of WBJEE, “This year the Joint Entrance exam was conducted at the right time and the results were declared on time too as expected by the students and academicians. The delayed announcement of results was a problem for the students who wish to go out of the state to study but it shall not be a problem this year. We wish that the counselling session starts soon in colleges and students get enrolled at the earliest. Ranking in the examination will matter for a brief period of time but there is no substitute for long-term dedication through which students could be successful in the future as well.”