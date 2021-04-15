Quote from Prajodh Rajan (Co-founder and Group CEO, EuroKids International) on CBSE board announcement

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken the entire nation since March 2020. As the current examination cycle is upon us, and the second wave of COVID-19 is impacting more people and children across the country than before, the recent decision of the CBSE Board authorities to cancel Class 10th examinations and postpone Class 12th examinations is a welcome step in alleviating students’ and parents’ concerns about offline examinations. At EuroKids International, we will adhere to the CBSE Board’s decision on the ‘objective criterion’ for the Class 10th students, and await to hear from the Board on the dates for the Class 12th students. While today’s announcement offers much relief, the Class 12th students remain on tenderhooks as to when their year will close. This postponement of their examinations will impact college admissions for the coming year, as the exam, paper checking and results announcements remain open”.