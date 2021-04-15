Quote on CBSE board exams being cancelled and postponed – Dr Mona Lisa Bal, Chairperson, KiiT International School

India reported a record single-day rise of 1,84,372 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of cases to 1,38,73,825, while the active cases surpassed the 13-lakh mark. 21,50,761 students were scheduled to appear in Class X CBSE board exams while 14,30,243 students were supposed to take the Class XII exams. Cancelling the 10th and postponing the 12th board exams is a positive move from the health perspective. With the alarming rise in the number of daily cases in the country, it was but an imperative step. It has been seen that the second wave of COVID is affecting children more and they are also showing signs of the disease physically and hence conducting examinations with lakhs of students would have only increased the risk. However, we also must make sure that the pandemic does not have any more negative impact on the children’s education and career. Therefore, internal assessments should be the criterion for now. Entrance exams like JEE & NEET can be conducted later for students once situation is under control. It is time for the students to strategically plan their successful schedule. Focus on the directions given by the teachers, systematically appear in tests. This decision will also have an impact on the students’ psychology, and some might get disheartened after preparing for their exams for over a year now. Believe in yourself and focus on academics. We would urge students not to give up on the preparation of today, as it will be very beneficial for the results of tomorrow. They must keep in mind that the Government has kept the option of conducting the exams on a later date, once the situation is better.