Rabindranath Tagore University (Bhopal) announces admissions for the academic year 2022 – 2023

India, April 20th 2022 – Rabindranath Tagore University Bhopal invites students for admissions in the current academic year. Aspiring students can apply for the AISECT Joint Entrance Examination to gain admissions to courses across streams. The all-India exam will be held online from April 1st – April 30th 2022.

RNTU is India’s first skill-based university offering 117 programmes at UG, PG, and doctoral level under 11 major faculties, including Engineering & Technology, Commerce, Management, humanities & Liberal Arts, Mass Communication & Journalism, Computer science & IT, Agriculture, Science, Law, B.Voc. | M. Voc., Nursing & Paramedical Science, and Education.

Highlighting the vision of the University, Mr Santosh Kumar Choubey, Chancellor, RNTU, said, “At RNTU, we aim to foster skill-based education with a focus on quality curriculum and research driven agenda. Being India’s first skill-based University, entrepreneurial opportunities and overall growth and development of students is of prime importance for us. Our focus on National Education Policy (NEP) based curriculum will set new standards for quality higher education, on par with global counterparts. The curriculum will instil fundamental skills like problem solving, lateral thinking analytical skills. With strong industry body relations, dedicated COE’s and world class infrastructure, RNTU aims to build the next generation students along a strong emphasis on social and economic development of the nation.”

In alignment with The New Education Policy (NEP), the integrated curriculum offered by the University bolsters holistic development. NEP focused courses include forward looking offerings like Foreign Language, Yoga, Personality development, Data Science, Digital Marketing, Communication skills & Agriculture, Organic grower etc. Overall, the 15 skill-based courses and 10 ability enhancement programs are offered with a view to hone communication and personality development, thereby making students job ready. In today’s competitive job market, AISECT instils students with the required skillsets to meet the growing demands of the ever-evolving industry. Over the years, AISECT has been offering courses in alignment with National Occupation Standards (NOS) approved by National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), which has given an edge in making students industry ready, on par with global standards.

The innovative courses offered by the University focuses on making students industry ready offers a plethora of benefits like earn while you work option, real time work environment for effective simulation training and flexible course selection. B.Voc courses are also available across other upcoming sectors like Agriculture, Food Processing, Telecommunication, Textile Technology, Life Sciences, Construction Technology and Retail to name few. The courses are aimed at meeting talent requirements across industries through a flexible, holistic and well-groomed curriculum.

The students of RNTU are eligible for merit-based scholarships under the Shiksha Mitra Scholarship Scheme started at the University. Under this scholarship, fee waivers are awarded to students amounting to 50 lakhs. The scholarship is applicable for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses at the university.

As a skills university, RNTU aims to garner entrepreneurial spirit among students. It is also the only private university in Madhya Pradesh to establish Atal Incubation Center by Niti Aayog to reinforce the startup ecosystem. RNTU has also established a Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK) to provide students with hands-on experience in skills. Along with this, the university has contributed to establishing 56 start-up ventures for the entrepreneur programme with Young India. The University also has collaborations with various international universities and corporations to provide students with an advanced network for education and skill development.

RNTU achieved NIRF rank for 3rd consecutive year under the rank band of 101-150 in university category in NIRF 2021. In the India Today 2020 Ranking, RNTU was ranked 1st Private University in Bhopal. RNTU received Best Physio Excellence University Award 2022, ZEE Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh Education Excellence Award 2020 for Excellence in Placement (Engineering), Zee Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh Education Excellence Award 2020 for Excellence in Infrastructure (Agriculture). Rabindranath Tagore University, Bhopal, is ranked number one pan India under Best Academia-industry Alliance in the Education World Grand Jury India Higher Education Rankings 2021-22.

RNTU has also set up 18 Centers of Excellence in incubation, Entrepreneurship & start-ups, science & communication, advance material, innovation in IoT, Renewable Energy, Agriculture, Environmental science, Literature and Culture Studies of Indian Diaspora, Language Learning, Translation Sanskrit and Oriental Languages Studies and Indigenous Knowledge Tradition, Vanmali Srijan Peeth and Publication, Tagore International Centre for Art and Culture, Tagore Centre for Regional Languages and Culture. RNTU is approved by AICTE, NCTE, BCI, INC, MP Paramedical Council and DEB (UGC) and holds an impeccable placement record with more than 300 companies and offers that scale over ₹15 lakh/annum.

Online registration for AJEE is available in two modes. The candidates can register on AISECT’s online portal www.ajee.aisectonline.com and pay the application fee for further process. Students can also register through AISECT centers. Aspiring students can register using their phone number and email Id, an application fee of INR 500 will be charged for the enrolment process. The results of the exam will be declared on 7th May 2022.

The AISECT Group of Universities is India’s leading higher education group whose mission is to establish world-class and affordable universities at locations that are in dire need of a quality higher education ecosystem. The Group’s core ideology across all its higher education endeavours has been to groom its students into responsible, proficient and ethical professionals. With over three decades of unparalleled experience in skill development and job placement, the Group offers its students immense opportunities through its extensive industry linkages and expertise in the entrepreneurship sector.