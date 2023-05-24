Rabindranath Tagore University, Bhopal announces admissions for the academic year 2023 – 24

India, May 24, 2023: Rabindranath Tagore University Bhopal, a university offering new-age, industry-relevant & future-ready courses invites students for admissions in the current academic year. Aspiring students can apply for the AISECT Joint Entrance Examination to gain admission to courses across streams. The all-India exam will be held online from 1st June to 30th June 2023.

RNTU is one of India’s leading universities reputed for its future-ready course curriculum is offering 117 programs at UG, PG levels, including Engineering & Technology, Commerce, Management, Humanities & Liberal Arts, Mass Communication & Journalism, Computer science & IT, Agriculture, Science, Law, B.Voc. | M. Voc., Nursing & Paramedical Science, and Education. The University offers innovative courses such as Data Science, Forensic Science, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Cyber Security, DevOps, Communication & Marketing, Project Management, and Critical Reasoning. RNTU also offers skill certification courses in Core System administration, Cloud Computing, Middleware Development, Data Science with Python Programme, and Data Science with R Programming. The University also has certification courses in academic partnership with NSDC (National Skill Development Corporation), Redhat, Daikin, Bosch, and AISECT Learn, which is their in-house LMS delivering new-age courses. The University also offers Ph.D. in selected subjects through separate entrance test.

Highlighting the vision of the University, Dr. Aditi Chaturvedi, Pro-Chancellor – RNTU, said, “At RNTU, we offer holistic education which is a future-forward direction that we have taken to bridge the existing skill and employment gap that exists across industries. Our students are offered entrepreneurial and hands-on experience and NEP-aligned education that is on par with their global counterparts. With strong industry body relations, dedicated COE’s and world-class infrastructure, RNTU’s vision is to enable next-generation students to build a stronger and faster socio-economic development of the nation.

In alignment with The New Education Policy (NEP), the integrated curriculum offered by the University bolsters holistic development. In today’s competitive job market, AISECT instils students with the required skillsets to meet the growing demands of the ever-evolving industry.

The students of RNTU are eligible for merit-based scholarships under the Shiksha Mitra Scholarship Scheme. Under this scholarship, fee waivers are awarded to students amounting up to 50 lakhs. The scholarship is applicable for selected undergraduate and postgraduate courses at the university.

RNTU aims to garner entrepreneurial spirit among students. It is also the only private university in Madhya Pradesh to establish Atal Incubation Center by Niti Aayog to reinforce the startup ecosystem. The university has also contributed in incubating 78 start-up ventures for the entrepreneur programme with Young India. The University also has collaborations with various international universities and corporations to provide students with an advanced network for education and skill development. RNTU has set up 5 industry-grade skill development centre of excellence.

RNTU has been recognized with several prestigious rankings and awards across platforms for their excellence in education. RNTU achieved NIRF rank for 4th consecutive year in 2022, under the rank band of 150-200 in the university category. The University received Excellence in Education Award 2023” by Competition Success Review (CSR),”The Leading University of the Year Award 2023″ by Business World Education. RNTU also received Best Physio Excellence University Award 2022 and Zee Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh Education Excellence Award 2020 for Excellence in Placement (Engineering) & in Infrastructure (Agriculture). In 2022, the University was also ranked 1st Private University in Bhopal by The Week, Outlook & Career 360

RNTU has set up 20 Centers of Excellence in Incubation, Entrepreneurship & Start-ups, Science & Communication, Advanced Material, Innovation in IoT, Renewable Energy, Agriculture, Environmental Science, Literature and Culture Studies of Indian Diaspora, Language Learning, Translation Sanskrit and Oriental Languages Studies and Indigenous Knowledge Tradition, Vanmali Srijan Peeth and Publication, Tagore International Centre for Art and Culture, Tagore Centre for Regional Languages and Culture. RNTU is recognized by UGC & approved by AICTE, NCTE, BCI, INC, MP Paramedical Council, and MP Nursing Council.

RNTU has an established Training and Placement (T&P) Department that continuously works to get students placed from all courses and streams. RNTU also has in-house training experts that offer training to the students in various skills like group discussion, spoken English, reasoning, aptitude, and technical and HR interview skills. The faculty members of the University also provide various in-house pre-placement training programs that also comprise personal interviews and written tests. RNTU holds an impeccable placement record with more than 600 companies and offers a scale over ₹18lakh/annum. The last two years saw over 250 + campus drives and 700 placement offers.

Apart from education, RNTU encourages artistic endeavours with initiatives like Yuvaaz (on-campus Radio for students), RHTYHM (Annual youth festival), and Vishwarang. Various clubs including drama, music, debate, etc. have been instituted at the University where the students can come together and practice or even learn new skills. Vishwarang, the International Literature and Arts Festival has successfully organized gaining national attention with the 4th edition garnering over 3 lakh participants, and 1000 artists, from 50 countries. The event has interesting sessions on literature, art, cinema, Hindi, and other Indian languages. The celebrities like KK, Darshan Rawal, Shilpa Rao, Maithili Thakur, Vishal Bharadwaj, Papon, Rasika Duggal, Ashneer Grover, etc have graced events like Vishwarang & Rhythm.

At Rabindranath Tagore University, students are encouraged to participate in sports activities because it plays a significant role in inculcating a feeling of team building among them. The university houses world-class facilities for Cricket, Hockey, Football, Kho Kho, 400mtr track field, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Table Tennis & Basketball.

Registration forms for AJEE will be available online and will be available for all the AISECT Centers http://ajee.aisectonline.com/AJEEOnline/AJEEIndex.aspx. The candidates can take the exams online by logging into http://ajee.certificationexam.in/login/index.php and pay the application fee for further process. Students can also register through AISECT centers. Last Date for the online registration is 31st May 2023. Online exams will go on from 1st June to 30th June 2023. Results will be declared by 1st July 2023.