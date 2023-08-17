Randall L. Welsh Sr.’s Newly Released “Look Who Came for Dinner” is an Amusing Tale of Lighthearted Antics on the Family Farm

Hunlock Creek, PA, August 17, 2023 — “Look Who Came for Dinner”: a delightful juvenile fiction that draws from fond family memories. “Look Who Came for Dinner” is the creation of published author Randall L. Welsh Sr., a proud husband and father of three who served in the US Navy and attended the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale.

Welsh shares, “This book is about the author, me, living on a farm when I was a little boy and about the funny things that happen. Having a lot of farm animals and ponies, funny things do happen. The greatest memories while living on a farm are priceless. This book is based on true events that took place on our farm. Enjoy the book!”