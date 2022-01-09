Reasons Why General Knowledge In Important for Exams

You might have appeared in different competitive exams, including the UPSC CDS too. So, have you ever observed one common thing in all competitive exams? If you had, then you might have understood that GK (General Knowledge) is a common subject asked in different exams. Since school days we are taught this subject and students are worried, why is it so important? After all, no one is applying for the quiz competition where this knowledge is used.

Some of the exam candidates are applying for technical entry. While some of them will work in other governmental departments. Hence, if you think that GK has no use in exams, we have mentioned a few reasons why it is still important. Read on.

Factors Making the GK Important for Competitive Exams

1. Academic and personal growth

For personal and academic growth, analyzing power is a must. Hence, if you study GK or read some interesting facts about the world, you will develop a thinking power. In simpler words, you will start thinking about how and why such happenings occur worldwide. Also, it gives exam aspirants new information that they have been unaware of for many days.

It has been said that humans are social animals. Hence, knowing the worldwide information is essential for personal, intellectual, and academic growth. No matter if anyone scores less in technical modules in competitive exams, GK can sometimes become a saviour. Hence, do not ignore the importance of current affairs and prepare for it seriously.

2. Good from an interview perspective

In several competitive exams, there is an interview round as well. So, before sitting in this interview round, the candidate must have prior knowledge about current happenings as well. Who knows what kind of questions an interviewer can ask you. Remember that an interview is not a casual talk. Your knowledge will be tested, and on that basis, only there will be the final selection.

A person does not gain respect from their look and attitude but the information he acquired over the years. This is the major difference between an experienced and a novice person. If you are also passionate to gain such credibility. Start your exam preparation with the GK. In fact, if you are preparing for the UPSC CDS exam, then the UPSC CDS Answer Key for the GK module is also available. Kindly refer to it and make yourself informed about everything.

3. Good for the academic front

As discussed above, most of the competitive exams demand the basic GK knowledge. Hence, current affairs knowledge is essential whether you are preparing for IAS, SBI, or any other competitive exam. Without preparing the same, you will not be able to clear such a crucial exam. If we consider only the UPSC CDS exam, there is a total weightage of 100 marks.

And this marks weightage is equal compared to other sections of the respective exam. Even English Language and Maths papers carry 100 marks each. So, do not lose your crucial scores and important marks in this examination.

4. Important life skills

If you are aware of current happenings, you will think accordingly. From planning a vacation to maintaining a good career growth, GK is a must. If you have a good command over the topic and knowledge about specific things, more growth you can achieve in less time. Hence, many blogs and articles on the academic domain suggest that candidates read newspapers, magazines, and journals containing current affair information.

Key Takeaways

The general knowledge never goes to waste. If not in this exam, next that information will work. Hence, start your early preparation for the same.