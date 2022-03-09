Recognizing team progress through Group Dynamics

By: Alba Maria De’Sa

Group formations are seen in every field- in organizations as well as among students- formed for various purposes. Group members are always focused on achieving the common group goal and work collectively committing themselves to the group goal. This group goal can be framed through willingness achieved by all the members of the group through mutual agreement.

There are various benefits of working in groups rather than working individually. Group efforts enhance individual achievement capacity. It provides a sense of safety and security reducing self-doubts and increasing the self-confidence of an individual. Individuals also develop a new identity and status along with a sense of self-worth. The advantages of interaction and affiliation are what can also be enjoyed by its members. As part of a group, each group member is dependent on the other and shares various responsibilities to complete the assigned task for attaining the objective for which the group was formed.

Group discussions are common activities undertaken by its members to learn through frequent discussions and interactions for the exchange of ideas and thoughts to take place. Some of the important elements of group discussions are communication skills, listening skills, reasoning ability, creativity, leadership skills, and coordinating capabilities.

For clarity of ideas, effective communication that is precise is required so as to convince the other group members and hold their attention respectively. Since group discussions are a group activity involving teamwork, ensure to strike a proper balance between expressing one’s ideas as well as listening to new ideas. Opinions should be expressed based on logic and facts along with new ideas. Finally, leadership skill is an ultimate tool that encourages a strong sense of self-accountability for success and failure in achieving the group goal.

The author, Alba Maria De’Sa is an Assistant Professor in General Management at V. M. Salgaocar Institute of International Hospitality Education (VMSIIHE). The institute offers a BSc and MSc programme in hospitality as well as a BSc Culinary Arts Programme.