Registration for the LSAT—India™ 2021 extended until 16 May

Delhi: The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) today announced that it has extended registration for the LSAT—India 2021 until 16 May 2021, allowing an extra 48 hours for students to sign up for the online remotely-proctored exam to be administered in the week starting 29 May.

Due to the uncertainty of the testing dates for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, LSAC Global announced last month that the LSAT—India 2021 would be moved to May so that aspiring law college students could continue their law school admission process without interruptions. As a result, a total of 30 top law colleges in India are accepting LSAT—India 2021 scores as part of the admission criteria.

Because the LSAT—India 2021 is administered in an online, remotely proctored format, students can appear for the exam from the comfort and safety of their homes. The LSAT—India is a standardized test designed to measure the readiness of aspirants to take on the academic rigor of law college. The LSAT—India, often called the gold standard, is used widely by premier Indian law colleges for their admission process as it provides reliable insights on essential skills such as high-level reading, informal reasoning, and deductive reasoning. All these skills are proven to be essential for law school success.

“We felt very strongly that regardless of the extraordinary circumstances caused by the COVID emergency, students needed a path to continue their law school application process. The fact that we are able to deliver the LSAT—India in an online, remotely proctored format, enables students to continue their journey and for law schools to maintain continuity in the admission process for the start of the academic year,” said LSAC Vice President Yusuf Abdul-Kareem.

In order to help students prepare for the LSAT—India, LSAC Global launched a new service earlier this year – LSAC LawPrepsm – a digital learning platform for students to prepare for competitive law school entrance exams. LSAC LawPrepsm is an extensive library of practice exams offering students, a more complete LSAT—India test day experience and help them get familiarized with the digital interface. Based on more than 70 years of testing research and experience, LSAC LawPrepsm is designed to assist students in the development of the much needed critical and analytical thinking skills which are essential for a successful legal education journey.