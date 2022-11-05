Reimagining the Creative careers through top 5 online learning courses

A rapidly expanding digital age where most learning, including creative learning, is done online. Due to Covid-19, there has been a recent spike in demand for online creative courses. For this reason, millennials are looking for online courses in Nutrition and Dietetics, Screenwriting, Acting, photography, Jewelry design, or any other course that allows them to pursue their creative careers. As such, these five proposed various online platforms offering creative courses in India and internationally can suggest ways to develop creative skills and pursue a career in your chosen field.

AAFT Online-

Initiated in 2021 by Akshay & Mohit Marwah, AAFT Online is an innovative EdTech company with a mission to advance media arts education internationally. It is consistently working to prepare students for the workplace by improving their employability through meticulously-designed online certificate and diploma courses in the fields of media, journalism, fashion design, animation, VFX, advertising, photography, lifestyle, cinema, and performing arts to the aspirants. AAFT Online provides one-on-one mentoring sessions, practical exposure through assignments and projects, up-to-date content, interactions with experts from around the world, and dedicated placement support in an effort to transform the Indian educational landscape through non-traditional skill development methodologies.

Udemy-

On the Udemy platform, educators can create online courses on the subjects they find most interesting. Instructors can upload videos, source code for programmers, PowerPoint presentations, PDFs, audio files, ZIP files, and any other materials that students would find useful using Udemy’s course construction tools.

SkillShare

Skillshare, is an online learning community for creative and curious people. Where thousands of lessons in subjects like illustration, design, photography, video, freelancing, and more are available. Members of Skillshare join together to share ideas and advance their creative endeavors. With Skillshare, you may not only learn in-depth about a subject but also gain access to a far wider range of content and find what you’re seeking much more quickly.

MasterClass-

The masterClass is an immersive online experience, for students of all ability levels, MasterClass provides online courses, which allow everyone the chance to learn from the top experts in their field. Each course was designed by the instructor and features a wealth of pre-recorded video material, interactive assignments, and extracurricular activities.

Alison-

One of the biggest online learning platforms for education and skill development worldwide is Alison. It is committed to enabling anyone to study anything, anywhere, at any time, online, and at any subject level. Through our mission, we serve as a catalyst for good social change, fostering equality, prosperity, and opportunity for all. committed to promoting equality and ensuring that everyone has access to education and training, regardless of their gender, location, financial situation, or any other obstacles that frequently limit potential.