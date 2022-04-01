Renowned Wrestler and Motivational Speaker Sangram Singh collaborates with Orchids the International School

India, 1 April 2022: Orchids The International School has tied up with Internationally acclaimed wrestler, Fit India Icon, and renowned motivational speaker Sangram Singh to promote the importance of health and fitness among its students and staff members. The award-winning K12 school chain has lately been garnering accolades for its innovative teaching techniques and special emphasis on extracurricular activities among its students.

The collaboration with Sangram Singh is another step towards establishing itself as the most forward-looking school management. Sangram Singh will provide tips & tricks to the parents on how they can keep their children healthy and happy with simple changes in the day-to-day routine. He will also impart his knowledge of healthy living on how to become self-sufficient when it comes to own well-being.

Instagram Link – https://www.instagram.com/p/CbhtbR1jOsH/

Vivek Pateshwari, Vice President, Marketing, Orchids The International School said, “We are extremely grateful to Sangram for sharing his ideologies and experience with our students. We believe, to achieve success in the future you need to take care of your body & mind equally. We at OIS consciously try to cultivate the culture of appreciating psychological and physical well-being among our students as well as all staff members. Sangram has helped us in our efforts to achieve our goals towards that ”

Sangram Singh was awarded the title of World’s Best Professional Wrestler by World Wrestling Professionals, in South Africa in 2012 for his style, stamina, and nature of wrestling. He became the brand ambassador for the Wrestling Federation of India in 2014. In July 2015, Sangram won his first Commonwealth Heavyweight Championship after defeating in Port Elizabeth. Sangram won his second Commonwealth Heavyweight Championship in 2016. Apart from his achievements as an athlete he was widely praised for his countless social services. He is closely working with People For Animals (PFA) as their brand ambassador. He is also a very popular motivational speaker and has been appointed as an official motivational speaker for the Indian Army.

Commenting on the association Sangram Singh said, “I belong to a small town where I faced many mental and physical challenges. To reach the international level of wrestling and be a Fit India Icon took a lot of effort from me and my family. I am happy to have received an opportunity to play a part in OIS management’s efforts in the Health and Nutrition programme which is an amazing initiative to spread awareness regarding the importance of good health among its students and staff members. I am glad that I could share my experience and knowledge with these youngsters through this association and boost their morale. I applaud OIS management for thinking beyond traditional ways to motivate their students to become well-rounded human beings and I wish them all the best for their future endeavours.”