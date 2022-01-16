Revised logo of Indian Institute of Mass Communication was inaugurated

The tagline of the institute will be ‘आ नो भद्रा: क्रतवो यन्तु विश्वत:‘

New Delhi, January 15: The revised logo of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) was inaugurated by the Director-General of the Institute, Prof. Sanjay Dwivedi. On this occasion Additional Director General Shri Ashish Goyal, HoD, Publications Department Prof. (Dr.) Virendra Kumar Bharti, Dean (Students Welfare) Prof. (Dr.) Pramod Kumar and Library In-charge Dr. Pratibha Sharma along with staff were present.

Unveiling the revised logo, Prof. Dwivedi said that the logo of IIMC was designed in the year 1966, but till now it did not include the tagline and the name of the institute. Hence, the revised logo of IIMC was designed. The revised logo carries the tagline ‘आ नो भद्रा: क्रतवो यन्तु विश्वत:’ along with the name of IIMC, which means ‘Let noble thoughts come to me from all directions’.

According to Prof. Dwivedi, taking good ideas and spreading them in society is the basic task of any mass communication educational institution. He said that the revised logo was approved in the 145th meeting of the IIMC Executive Council held under the chair of Mr. Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Chairman of the Institute.

Prof. Dwivedi said that IIMC has a distinct identity at the global level in the teaching, training and research of mass communication. Through this revised logo, we want to broaden the identity of the institute. We are confident that this initiative will prove to be a milestone in the history of IIMC. A guideline booklet for proper use of logo was also released on the occasion.