Ridge Valley School Celebrated National Science Day by Hosting a Mini Science Exhibition

Gurugram, February 28 – On the occasion of National Science Day, Ridge Valley School (RVS), organized a mini science exhibition at its school premises. Around 50 enthusiastic students from grades III – V of the school participated in the event and demonstrated their innovative ideas through several fascinating projects. Models of earthquake alarm, non-standard units of measurement, and capturing air in the balloon along with brilliant scientific models explaining how a volcano erupts underwater, how a submarine works and several other interesting concepts were showcased by the students.

The students of Grade I and II of the school were excited to witness such fascinating experiments by their seniors. Students who could not attend the on-campus event shared the videos of their scientific models on an online platform. Mr. Sandeep Sethi, Director Education, City Palace, Jaipur was the Chief Guest at the online event. In his remarks, he praised the students for their dedication and efforts and commended the school for organizing and hosting such a well-coordinated online event to mark National Science Day.

Speaking about the event, Ms. Nidhi Tewari, Principal, Ridge Valley School, said, “It was truly wonderful to see the overflowing enthusiasm among the students during the science event. I am amazed by their scientific bent of mind, and I am grateful to our teachers for making this event successful–both online and offline.”