Ridge Valley School celebrates National Technology Day

Gurugram: Ridge Valley School celebrated ‘National Technology Day’ on May 11, 2022, to recognise the achievements and outstanding contributions of scientists and engineers in the field of science and technology. This day also marks the anniversary of the Pokhran nuclear tests of 1998, conducted by India at the Indian Army’s Pokhran Test Range.

Students of Grades VIII-X engaged the primary and middle school on various aspects of technology such as using Minecraft to help them create innovative prototypes for SDG solutions such as health care and quality education and using Kahoot for quizzing. Students were familiarised with the idea behind celebrating ‘National Technology Day’. The enthusiastic students conducted a plethora of activities that resonated with the theme of Integrated Approach in Science & Technology for a Sustainable Future.

Students from the senior school organised a session for the support staff on IRCTC booking and added valuable information on banking transactions, driving home the importance of technology in simplifying and helping in everyday tasks.

Every problem in the world will one day be solved by technology. Technology Day helps us to realise that and work towards achieving it. – Ishaan Chamoli, XII

Technology is the need of the hour; it is extremely important for us to understand how to use it effectively and efficiently. Technology Day brings light to how we can progress and grow with the help of technological advancement. – Kavyea Mittal, XII

School principal, Ms. Nidhi Tewari was glad to see how the students took this day with pride, and said, “I am feeling so happy seeing that my students enthusiastically took part in teaching our school support staff about applications that are useful for them to learn in today’s scenario. This included apps like IRCTC, Online banking apps and online payment apps like Paytm and Google Pay. Seeing my students so considerate and thoughtful that they feel that this is their part of duty towards the society makes me feel proud”.