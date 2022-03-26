Ridge Valley School, Gurugram, organises vaccination camp for its students in association with Haryana Government

Gurugram, 26-03-2022: Gurugram-based Ridge Valley School, in collaboration with Haryana Government, organized a vaccination camp for its students at the school premises on the 26th of March 2022. Students between the ages of 12-14 years actively participated in the vaccination drive. Doses of CORBEVAX were arranged for students in this day-long camp.

Ms. Nidhi Tewari, Principal, Ridge Valley School, said, “Slowly the whole world is embracing vaccinations as the best way to protect ourselves from the Covid-19 virus. While keeping in mind all the protocols, we have successfully carried out this drive to get our students vaccinated with the support of their parents and our staff members. We would like to convey our gratitude to the Haryana Government for making this drive a grand success.”

The students pre-registered themselves as per the guidance provided by the school. The school authorities monitored the students post-vaccination to watch out for any vaccine-related complications and provide additional medical support if required. The school also took the initiative to encourage their staff and teachers to get their children vaccinated. With the help of each other only we will be able to fight this pandemic and create a safer world for our next generation.