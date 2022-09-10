Ridge Valley School Hosts Free Cancer Awareness and Screening Camp

10th September 2022, Gurugram: Ridge Valley School in Gurgaon has partnered with Tanisa Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Research Center, and Rotary Club Cama Place to organise a free cancer awareness and screening camp for all students, staff, and their parents, respectively. Hosted on the school grounds, the special event is envisioned with the aim of spreading awareness of cancer and the importance of early screening. Though cancer rates are rising across the globe, there has been widespread misinformation regarding this disease. Inaccurate and inadequate awareness often translates into insufficient screening modalities and delayed diagnosis. The cost of delay in seeking help often becomes the decisive factor between successful and unsuccessful treatment. With limited access to healthcare facilities and rampant misinformation, the Indian population faces a multitude of challenges.

Sharing insights on the challenges, Dr. Wattal Chairperson & Executive Director Education, Innovations and Training- DLF Schools stated, “Cancer is a global disease that continues to plague our nation. Early detection is our greatest weapon in combating this deadly disease. To this end, it is crucial that we disseminate accurate information to the public. Our country comprises 29 states and 7 union territories, with vast fluctuations in population genetics, environmental conditions, and lifestyle impacts. This has resulted in a heterogeneous distribution of disease burden. If we are to face this disease head-on, then we must do so with accurate information, proper screening modules, and a mind-set undaunted by preconceived societal prejudices towards this disease”.

Tanisa Foundation has provided a sustained commitment towards raising awareness by hosting several free screening camps and awareness workshops. The foundation has extensive collaborations with specialist doctors from the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Research Center. Together, they have worked diligently towards providing cancer screening and examinations for the public. This includes a clinical oral examination by an ENT, a PAP smear test by a gynaecologist, a clinical breast examination by a gynaecologist, as well as mammography, blood pressure, and a sugar level test by certified diagnostic laboratories. The Rotary Club Cama Place dispatched a special mammography van to conduct breast cancer screenings.

Talking on the need for awareness of cancer screening, Meenakshi Dhingra, Co-founder, Tanisa Foundation, said, “We all know that cancer cases are increasing in India. Here, people often don’t prefer to go for cancer screening as it’s taboo in our society. Late detection is one of the reasons for the high fatality rate in this disease. Tanisa Foundation is working hard to fight this disease by organising screening and awareness camps at your doorstep free of charge to detect the disease at the earliest and remove the stigma and fear attached to it. As a society, coming forward to fight this disease is a good example of how we, as a society, can come together to combat this malice. “

Ridge Valley School Principal, Ms. Nidhi Tewari, added, “We are honoured to partner with the Tanisa Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Research Center, and Rotary Club Cama Place to organise an event aimed at combating various forms of cancer plaguing our society today. An event of this magnitude requires equal participation from the people, and we are happy that communities from all walks of life have come together as one to support this cause. As I look towards the bright children from Ridge Valley School leading, volunteering, and supporting during this event, I am so proud as an educator to know that our society is moving in the right direction. Our children are the flag bearers of our future. And when we empower and enlighten their thinking towards stigmatised diseases like cancer, I feel confident that we are moving towards making a positive impact on societal perception as a whole. “