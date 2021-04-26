‘Right Start, Flying Start’ key to closing the learning gap caused by the pandemic, says EuroKids International

Mumbai, April 26, 2021: In order to stem the learning gap that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused to toddlers’ developmental journey, leading early childhood education company EuroKids International urges parents to resume learning for their young ones through the launch of their ‘Right Start, Flying Start’ digital campaign comprising of a series of three videos.

As one of the leading pre-school operators in the country, EuroKids International strongly believes in #UninterruptedLearning being the key to unlock a child’s potential. A recent survey conducted with 1,082 pre-school parents revealed that they are worried about their children losing out on learning and, as a result 95% of those surveyed said that they have enrolled their children in some form of learning – online or home schooling to ensure continuity in their education.

The ‘Right Start, Flying Start’ campaign showcases a few ways a toddler should learn concepts of language, numbers, colours, etc., as this is the most important foundational years of learning. Pre-School educators at EuroKids show how they use the Euphonics Method to teach children the sounds of Aa, Buh, Cuh so that they can reach the potential of learning four times more words than the traditional method of A-B-C.

Speaking about the ‘Right Start, Flying Start’ campaign, K V S Seshasai, CEO, Pre-K Division, EuroKids International said, “There is irrefutable global evidence that the learning journey for children is the most rapid in the early years and the closure of early childhood education centres during the pandemic has resulted in a widening gap in learning for most children. In order to stem this, we want to encourage parents to consider remote learning for their children, so they can continue to achieve their developmental milestones. Children can stay indoors and learn with experienced educators and use scientifically developed curriculum.”

The ‘Right Start, Flying Start’ campaign was conceptualised with creative agency – The Womb.

Navin Talreja – Founding Partner, The Womb said,” Our understanding of parents’ mindsets with regard to early years of schooling revealed that these are considered as discretionary years of fun for kids. Working with the management, curriculum creators and teachers at EuroKids helped us understand that in fact some of the critical phases in a child’s learning journey are the early years in school. Taught the EuroKids way better prepares them to take on the academic challenges that come their way as they move through different grades. Our task in communication was to bring to the forefront the unique ways EuroKids teaches kids to give them this flying start.”

The three videos are available on:

Film 1: https://youtu.be/BZQ-EYNoOrM

Film 2: https://youtu.be/ufN92OJwc-0

Film 3: https://youtu.be/IWYjbkc47Rk