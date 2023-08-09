RoofPRO Joins The Complete Player Charity and Community Associations Institute for an Interactive Youth Camp Field Trip Event in Severn, MD

Severn, MD, August 09, 2023 — RoofPRO is proud to announce its participation in a unique and educational youth camp field trip event organized by The Complete Player Charity and Community Associations Institute. The event, taking place at The Church at Severn Run in Severn, MD, aims to empower children from low and moderate income families by teaching them about the abundance of opportunities in the trades industry. Through engaging role-play training and outreach activities, the event seeks to inspire the next generation of skilled professionals.

The event revolves around a captivating scenario, where a student Board and Association meeting unfolds. As part of the role-play, the students actively participate in voicing their concerns as homeowners. They simulate a persistent leak into an upper-floor unit and a flooded backyard, raising challenges that require professional assistance.

The student Board proceeds to solicit Request for Proposals (RFPs) from two contractors: Gary from AMG and Kelly Rae from RoofPRO. To make the experience more immersive, Gary and Kelly lead their groups of children in developing their respective proposals. This process involves various mathematical opportunities, including measurements, labor and materials estimations, fostering a hands-on learning environment.

Kelly Rae brings an impressive roof/gutter mockup, enabling the children to explore the intricacies of roofing and guttering systems. During the exercise, it is discovered that the roof leak has led to mold issues, requiring remediation. Enter Beth, who joins the scene to provide insight into the mold remediation process.

While the three groups of student “contractors” are busy developing their proposals, another character, Michelle, enters to present budget scenarios. The Board is tasked with discussing and voting for spending projects involving capital improvements and maintenance, providing real-life experience of making important financial decisions.

The highlight of the event is when the three contractor groups return to present their proposals to the Board/Association. The ensuing discussions foster collaborative problem-solving, allowing the young participants to devise solutions for both problems. The event encourages the students to consider loan or special assessment scenarios to finance the repairs, while also promoting collaboration among the contractors.

“We are thrilled to be part of this exceptional event organized by The Complete Player Charity and Community Associations Institute,” said Kelly Rae, representative of RoofPRO. “At RoofPRO, we believe in fostering a spirit of innovation and excellence in the trades industry. This youth camp field trip event provides an exciting platform for children to explore the world of trades, enabling them to see the limitless possibilities that lie ahead.”

The event builds upon the success of previous years’ scenarios while incorporating engaging math scenarios, including take-offs, materials/labor estimations for the bids, and budget considerations. The seamless flow of activities allows the students to start together, break into smaller groups for individual tasks led by experienced professionals, and then reconvene for plenary sessions where RFPs and solutions are discussed.

RoofPRO looks forward to contributing to the success of this inspiring event and empowering the young minds to embrace the world of trades with enthusiasm and determination.