Round Table India, Ladies Circle India and Ivanhoé Cambridge Inaugurate 2 Classrooms At Kattigenahalli Government High School, Bengaluru

Bengaluru 19th June 2023: As a part of Round Table India’s vision of ‘Freedom Through Education’, an initiative to help create quality infrastructure in schools for underprivileged children, 3 Chapters of Round Table India (RTI) & Ladies Circle India (LCI) – Bangalore Round Table 07 (BRT 07), Bangalore North Round Table 25 (BNRT 25), Bangalore South Round Table 96 (BSRT 96), Bangalore Ladies Circle 19 (BLC 19), Bangalore North Ladies Circle 14 (BNLC14) & Bangalore South Ladies Circle 66 (BSLC 66) with the financial support from Ivanhoe Cambridge & Embassy REIT has inaugurated 2 classrooms at the Kattigenahalli Government High School, Kovempu Nagar, Bengaluru. The total cost of the project is INR 11,88,000.

The classrooms were inaugurated by Manish Lakotia, National President, Round Table India, Mrs. Rukmaniyamma, Headmistress of the school, Area 6 Chairman of Round Table India Tr. Lakshminarayanan, & other executives and members of RTI, LCI, Ivanhoe Cambridge, Embassy REIT. Planning and construction work for this classroom began in November 2022 and was completed in June 2023. The project was monitored at all stages of construction by the Round Table India team.

Mrs Rukmaniyamma, Headmistress of the school said, “On behalf of our students and faculty, I wish to whole-heartedly thank Round Table India, Ladies Circle India, Ivanhoé Cambridge & Ivanhoé Cambridge for giving my children these infrastructure facilities. The classrooms and the toilet blocks will make a whole world of difference to us as I believe a decent physical infrastructure will be the beginning of joyful learning experiences for my students. My sincere gratitude to all involved in the project.”

The project is jointly funded by BRT 07, BNRT 25, BSRT 96, BLC 19, BNLC 14, and BSLC 66 & and includes complete classroom infrastructure inclusive of benches, fans, lights, and board. All the partners will continue to work together to provide several holistic and innovative educational programs, which will positively impact over 325 students studying in this school. These classrooms were built under the Freedom Through Education (FTE), a national project of the Round Table India under which a total of over 7,890 classrooms have been built so far benefiting over 8 million children across India with a total outlay of over 380 crore.

While there are several community service projects being implemented concurrently by Round Table India across the country, ‘Freedom Through Education’ is the ongoing National project. The project aims to provide physical infrastructure to schools aimed at supporting the education of underprivileged children. The organization is involved in building classrooms, toilets and providing other amenities like drinking water facilities, a library, science lab, playgrounds, etc to schools across the country that are catering to children from lesser privileged sections of society.