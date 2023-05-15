Rukmini Mundhara from Orchids The International School, BTM scores 96.80 percent in CBSE 12th Board Exams

Bengaluru, 15th May, 2023: Students of Orchids The International School, a leading chain of k12 schools in India, have yet again achieved outstanding results in the CBSE 12th board exams. Rukmini Mundhara from the BTM branch of OIS, Bengaluru has been ranked as the topper of the 2022-2023 batch. She scored 96.80% overall. Nilesh A, Saksham Gupta, and Abdullah Nasir Gani have secured 2nd, 3rd, and 4th ranks with 94.20%, 93.40%, and 93% respectively. The CBSE Board announced the results of the 12th standard today.

Speaking on his students’ accomplishments, Jasmine KJ, Principal at Orchids The International School, BTM branch said, “It brings me immense joy and pride to witness this remarkable day at Orchids, as we celebrate the incredible achievements of our students in 2022–23 CBSE 12th Std examinations. Once again, our students have earned a comprehensive range of excellent individual scores with a composite average that epitomizes excellence and hard work. I wholeheartedly extend my congratulations to each and every student and their families and teachers all of whom have contributed to this achievement”