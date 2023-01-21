“Run for G20” organized by United Group of Institutions, Greater Noida on 21st January 2023 from 01:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

During this, a rally was taken out for Run for G-20 by the students of BTech, BPharm, DPharm, MBA, BBA, BCA, BJMC.

On this occasion U.G.I. Group, Greater Noida Chairman Shri G.G.Gulati and UCER Principal Shri Anil Yadav, Principal UCER (Pharmacy) Dr. Sarthak Bhattacharya, UCE Director Dr. Yogesh Gupta guided to the students about the Role of manners & discipline in the Life and India’s role in G-20 Summit were explained.

On this occasion Dr. Pooja Sharma, HOD CSE, Mr. Rajeev Saini, Mr. Sunny Kumar, Dr. Sameer Asthana, Dr. Sanjay Goyal, Mr. DS Srivastava, Mr. Saroj Kumar, Ms. Monika Chauhan, Mr. Sanjay Kumar Yadav, Ms. Uma, Dr. Shilpi Singh, Dr. Meenu Sahni, Mr. Deepak Singh Bhadauria, Ms. Monika Sharma, Ms. Mansi Saxena, Dr. Dhirendra Singh, Mr. Ashu Gupta, Mr. Dilip Kumar, Ms. Sakshi Kichlu, Mr. Sanjay Singh, Mr. Ashwini Kumar, Mr. Amarendra Bhandari, Shri Dushyant Mishra, Shri Nishikant and others were present.