RV College of Engineering hosts 5th International Conference on Computational Systems and Information Technology for Sustainable Solutions (CSITSS) in partnership with IEEE

Bangalore, 23rd December 2021: Bangalore-based RV College of Engineering (RVCE) organized the 5th International Conference on Computational Systems and Information Technology for Sustainable Solutions (CSITSS) in partnership with IEEE in the third week of December. The conference was mutually coordinated among the Departments of Computer Science & Engineering, Information Science & Engineering and Computer Applications, Electronics & Communications Engineering, and Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering. The conference emphasized current research work in computational systems, information processing technologies and created a platform to reflect on various sustainable solutions in broad areas comprising of Social Media, Mobility, Analytics Cloud Computing, and Communications (SMACC).

Apart from the students, the conference was attended by Dr. K. N. Subramanya, Principal, RVCE, Dr. Ramakanth Kumar P, General Chair, CSITSS 2021, Shri. Bindu Madhava, Chairperson, IEEE Bangalore, Dr. Y Narahari, Professor, Computer Science, and Automation Division, IISc, Bengaluru, and Dr. S.S. Iyengar, Ryder, Professor and Director, School of Computing and Information Science, Florida International University.

Commenting at the conference, Dr. K. N. Subramanya, Principal, RVCE, said, “We are delighted that RV College of Engineering is among the few colleges who have implemented the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the Engineering curriculum completely. We have also established state-of-the-art interdisciplinary labs for our students which will help them towards technological advancement like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things, Video Analytics, and E-mobility. We have collaborated with Florida International University, the USA that will offer the students a great opportunity to gain global exposure.”

Shri. Bindu Madhava, Chairperson, IEEE Bangalore, addressed the audience on end-to-end utilization of massive data on a scalable supercomputing platform and highlighted the key aspects of Electrical and Electronics developments quoting industry 5.0.

This international conference was supported through sponsorship by Nokia, IBM, Orbit and Career Labs.