RV University and NIMHANS come together to observe International Women’s Day

Bangalore, March 2022: Director, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Dr Pratima Murthy has stressed the need to address serious inequities in our system which are not allowing women to enjoy their full range of human rights on par with men. In particular, she highlighted the urgent need to address serious gaps in the access to health and education by women.

She was addressing a special lecture that was organised by the RV University to observe International Women’s Day.

Referring to a few legislations that seek to prevent sexual harassment, dowry and domestic violence, Dr Pratima Murthy also emphasized the need for taking positive steps by the Government and others to promote women’s rights. Calling for gender empowerment, she stressed the need to “promote women’s sense of self-worth, their ability to determine their own choices, and their right to influence social change for themselves and others.”

While speaking extensively on women’s rights in India and throughout the world, Dr Pratima Murthy discussed the criticality of empowering women. She highlighted key issues pertaining to the disadvantages faced by women in India, further elaborating on the skewed gender ratio, inequity and limited choices women have. For instance, she pointed out that during COVID when it came to accessing online classes, girls were given the last opportunity to access these classes compared to their male siblings.

“In India, there is a rampant practice of female infanticide, but a lot of work is still required when it comes to eradicating this practice from the society. Another aspect that puts women at disadvantage is the difference in attitude towards women or girl children, which largely affects society creating an environment that is not conducive to the nation’s growth. When exercising choices, women are not given free will and freehand.”, she added.

“Women face unique barriers in forms of malnutrition, marriage, education or position in society. Furthermore, women lack financial independence and autonomy of making decisions.”

Director, NIMHANS also emphasized on the need to ensure that women are politically empowered. “We, as a society, have to collectively work towards creating equality through community initiatives and advocacy. Also, educate and train our girls with the right tool of good education that can benefit society largely.”

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, RV University invited Dr Pratima Murthy, Professor and Head of the Department of Psychiatry, NIMHANS for a lecture on “securing rights of women”. The lecture was organized to shine a spotlight on gender inequality issues, along with acknowledging the indispensable role played by women in building a healthy society.

Dr YSR Murthy, Vice-Chancellor, RV University welcomed Dr Pratima and set the context for the discussion on the concerns faced by the women in India, measures that we as a society should adopt and how transformations should be brought at all levels to uplift and empower women at all ages.

The University conducted the lecture to raise awareness about the issues that matter to women, focusing on the solutions and how we can come together to break the bias. RV University has organized such lectures in the past with eminent personalities gracing the events, delivering a discourse on society’s contemporary issues. This exercise is done with the aim to start the conversations amongst the youth and build awareness in society.