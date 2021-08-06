RV University institutes 100 scholarships in its first year

New Delhi, 6 August 2021: Bangalore-based RV University (RVU) has instituted about 100 scholarships for meritorious students and those who are impacted by COVID-19. These have been instituted during the commencement year itself to enhance access to education.

RVU has decided to provide scholarship equivalent to 100% of tuition fee for eligible students who have lost one or both the parents due to COVID-19. Ten students will be covered under this scholarship in its three Schools dealing with Liberal Arts and Sciences, Design and Economics and Finance.

The RV University has also instituted several school-specific scholarships. In the School of Economics & Finance which offers B.B.A., B.Com., B.A. (Economics) programmes, 100% of tuition fee will be provided as scholarship to ten students who have scored 95% or more marks in the their 12th Standard or Pre-University Course (PUC) examination. Scholarship equivalent to 25% of tuition fee will be provided to 25 students in BBA and B.Com programmes and to 15 students in the B.A. (Economics) programme, who have scored between 80%-95% marks in their qualifying examination.

In the School of Liberal Arts & Sciences, a sum of Rs. 15 lakhs has been earmarked for scholarships in the current academic year 2021-22. candidates who fulfil the academic eligibility requirements and have demonstrated exceptional co-curricular and extra-curricular activities at national and international level are eligible for these scholarships. The amount of scholarship is commensurate with the achievements and is decided by the Scholarship Committee of RV University.

In the School of Design, a sum of Rs. 15 lakhs has been earmarked to provide the scholarships for students in 4 year B.Des and 2 year M.Des degrees in 2021-22. They are awarded based on the performance in Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) and NID Design Aptitude Test (DAT). 50% of annual tuition fee will be provided as scholarship to those in 1-400 Rank in UCEED or those who secured 81-100 Marks in DAT. 30% of annual tuition fee will be provided as scholarship to UCEED Rank 401-800 and NID-DAT Marks 66-80. For those who secured UCEED Rank 801-1500 or NID-DAT Marks 51-65, 15% of tuition fee will be provided as scholarship.

These scholarships will be awarded on first-come-first served basis. Renewal of this scholarship is subject to outstanding performance in 1st year. Students can avail any one of the above scholarships.

The RV University has also instituted Alumni Scholarships worth Rs. 25,000 per annum each to those students who have studied at any of the RV institutions in the past and have received their first degree/ certificate at RV Educational Institutions. They will continue to receive the scholarship in the following years if they pass in all the courses in an academic year, maintain good attendance and conduct.

A student whose parent is presently working in the Rashtreeya Sikshana Samithi Trust or RV Educational Institutions (RVEI) as a fulltime employee is eligible to receive a scholarship of Rs.25,000/- per annum. It will be renewed in subsequent years if the parent continues to be in service and the student passes in all the courses in that academic year, maintain good attendance and conduct.

Welcoming these announcements, Pro Vice Chancellor, RVU and Joint Secretary, RSST, Mr. D.P. Nagaraj said, “The Rashtreeya Sikshana Samithi Trust is a public charitable one and we are deeply committed to improving the access to education of all students during the current pandemic. These scholarships only reaffirm our commitment to society. The number of scholarships will increase in the coming years.”

The Pro Chancellor, RV University and Secretary of RSST, Mr. A.V.S. Murthy said, “Making education accessible to students in every strata of society is an avowed goal of our Trust. I hope deserving students will make full use of these scholarships and contribute their mite to nation.”

The Vice Chancellor, RV University, Professor Y.S.R. Murthy said, “Our aspiration is to make the RV University a world class one. Our vision is to empower youth who are the future of our nation. I sincerely thank all Trustees of RSST and its office bearers for not only establishing the RV University but also instituting generous merit-based scholarships and other scholarships in the first year itself. I am sure that they will immensely help students.”

The RV University (RVU) is opening admissions for under-graduate, post-graduate and full-time/ part-time Ph.D. programmes from the current academic year. Starting from the current academic year in 2021, the RV University will offer degree programmes in the School of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Design and Economics and Finance. These three inter-disciplinary Schools will offer a range of specialisations and interesting mix of majors-minors to suit student choices.

RVU has been established under the RV University Act, 2019 passed by the Karnataka Legislature. Recently, the Karnataka Government issued a Gazette Notification specifying 16 June 2021 as the date for coming into force of this Act.The University Grants Commission (UGC) through its letter dated 28th June included the RV University in the list of universities established as per Section 2(f) of the UGC Act 1956.