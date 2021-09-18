RV University is all set to commence its first academic year

RV University (RVU), the new-age, tech-driven global university for liberal education, is all set to begin its first academic year from September 20, with the launch of three inter-disciplinary schools for Design, Economics, and Finance, and Liberal Arts and Sciences.

The curriculum for each course at RVU is carefully designed with inputs from experts anticipating the evolving needs of industry. The newly launched programs are aligned with the New Education Policy and have been created to keep three key elements of “Knowing, Doing, and Being” in perfect harmony. Students will be exposed to the real world through immersive programs, case studies, field visits, live projects, and summer as well as autumn internships. RVU’s outstanding faculty have qualifications from some of the best institutions in the world and are drawn from the academia and industry.

In addition to several under-graduate and post-graduate programmes, RVU is offering full-time and part-time Ph.D. programmes from the first year itself in the areas of law, social sciences, design, economics, finance, management, film studies and public policy.

Prof (Dr.) Y.S.R. Murthy, Founding Vice-Chancellor, RV University, Bengaluru says, “We are excited to welcome our first cohort of curious and talented minds to our newly launched programs. Our three specialty schools are founded with a vision to create thought leaders of tomorrow leading with knowledge and empathy. Backed by RV Educational Institutions’ 80 years rich legacy of academic excellence, RVU is proud to offer world-class education in contemporary streams sought by today’s generation. Our eminent faculty are on par with the best in the world and will provide a nurturing environment to learn and excel. We have a limited number of seats left and urge students to avail this opportunity before the admissions close.”

With classes set to begin Prof. (Dr.) Dwarika Prasad Uniyal, Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Founding Dean, School of Economics and Finance, RV University says, “The administration and faculty are excited to see the enthusiastic response we have received in our first year of admissions. The fact that our first cohort of students from across the country have chosen to study in RVU strengthens our confidence that we are offering them life-changing experiences in higher education. We are equipped to conduct both offline and online classes, and mindful of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, we have put in place stringent protocols to safeguard the health and safety of our students.”

RV University in August ‘21 instituted 100 scholarships for those impacted with COVID-19 as well as merit-based ones. To enhance access to education, RVU will provide a scholarship equivalent to 100% of the tuition fee for eligible students who have lost one or both parents due to COVID-19. Students will be covered under this scholarship in its three Schools dealing with Liberal Arts and Sciences, Design and Economics, and Finance. These scholarships will be awarded on a first-come-first-served basis.

The School of Liberal Arts and Sciences is headed by Professor (Dr.) Piyush Roy, while the School of Design is headed by Professor Vijay Mundada. RVU faculty members are highly accomplished individuals, with an outstanding track record in academics and research.