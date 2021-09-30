RV University Launches CXO Lecture Series; aims to inspire thought leaders of tomorrow

Bengaluru: RV University, a pioneer in holistic education, launched the CXO Lecture Series to inspire students in a bid to build thought leaders of tomorrow. The insightful sessions will feature prominent industry leaders sharing valuable insights to catalyze the young minds. This will also provide the students a unique opportunity to interact with and learn from the best minds in business, startup, and corporate world. The first lecture in the series featured Mr. Vivek Sunder, Chief Operating Officer, Swiggy.

On the launch of the CXO Lecture Series, Prof (Dr.) Y.S.R. Murthy, Founding Vice-Chancellor, RV University, Bengaluru said “This initiative by the University enables students to learn from the wisdom and expertise of seasoned professionals and industry leaders. Their journey of hard work and success will inspire the next generation and guide them to craft their future. We are excited to see the response from students on this initiative as it presents them with an opportunity to think beyond ‘what is’ but also ‘what can be’. These sessions will provide them an opportunity to be up close and person with the best in business.”

Inaugurating the lecture series, Mr. Vivek Sunder COO, Swiggy spoke about his journey and shared actionable insights and practical advice with the audience. He emphasized on the need for building soft skills as much as focusing on mastering the technical aspects and subject matter. He also iterated the importance of leading with empathy and narrated insightful examples from his successful journey.

The CXO Lecture series by the School of Economics will witness leaders and achievers from various business domains and will cover topics like leadership, entrepreneurship, business challenges in India, impact of COVID on businesses, skills to develop in the 21st century, how to unlearn and relearn new skills, role of technology in business, financial literacy, digital models, content creation, consumer insights etc. Some of the upcoming lectures will see experts from different industries.

RVU, the new-age, tech-driven global university for holistic education, began its first academic year in September 2021. The University is aligned with the New Education Policy and empowers students through a cutting-edge curriculum including immersive programs, case studies, field visits, live projects, and internships. RVU’s eminent faculty are educators par excellence and have qualifications from some of the best institutions in the world.