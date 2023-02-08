RV University signs MoA with US-based Bryant University Offers dual degree, 18-month Executive MBA programme

Bengaluru, February 2023: RV University, India’s new-age university for liberal education, signed a historic Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Bryant University in Rhode Island, USA. It seeks to co-create and co-deliver a high quality, high impact, flexible EMBA programme for mid to senior level corporate executives who wish to upscale their skills and acquire global know-how and global exposure.

The MoA was signed by Bryant University’s Provost and Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Rupendra Paliwal and RVU’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Y.S.R. Murthy in the presence of Dr. M.P. Shyam, President, Rashtreeya Sikshana Samithi Trust (RSST), Dr. (h.c.) AVS Murthy, Chancellor, RVU and Mr. D.P. Nagaraj, Pro Chancellor, RVU along with other Trustees of RSST.

Speaking on the occasion, Provost and Chief Academic Officer, Bryant University, Dr. Rupendra Paliwal said, “Bryant University is pleased to partner with RVU and RSST to launch the dual degree EMBA program in India. Both institutions are committed to provide high quality business education to working professionals in India and beyond. These are also exciting times at Bryant as it broadens its global footprint for its innovative new programs in business and health sciences.”

This 18-month, cohort-based EMBA programme will be delivered in Bengaluru at RVU’s Executive Education Campus at Jayanagar. It includes a global immersion experience where students will attend the course in person at Bryant University in the USA. The programme will be taught jointly by Bryant University’s famed global faculty and senior faculty from RVU along with several stalwarts and experts from the industry.

Led by Dr. Madan Annavarjula, Dean of the College of Business, Bryant University and Dr. Dwarika Uniyal, Pro Vice Chancellor, RV University, the partnership of RVU with Bryant University will facilitate this executive programme which will train aspirants in business fundamentals, management practices, leadership, strategy, marketing functions, etc.

Welcoming this development, Vice Chancellor of RV University, Prof. Y.S.R. Murthy said, “We are very excited to further our partnership with Bryant University which has a rich history in business education. We are delighted to launch this joint EMBA for professionals to help them enhance their cross-functional skills and competencies in line with the industry 4.0 requirements. We are committed to bringing a world-class learning experience for our students through such collaborations.”

On successful completion, the participants will be awarded two separate degrees from Bryant University and RV University.