‘Ryan International Group of Institutions’ collaborates with ‘The College Board’

Mumbai, September 2020: Ryan International Group of Institutions, one of India’s foremost K12 Education brands have collaborated with the globally renowned institution The College Board. This coveted association will enable thousands of students of diverse Education boards of Ryan Group of schools across India with easy accessibility to the PSAT 8/9 and PSAT 10 examinations held by the US-based non-profit and education led organization – The College Board.

The alliance is aimed to benefit the students from the perspective of exam preparedness and convenient registration, and will further support the students with a simplified process of college application through the registered app as well. PSAT 8/9 examinations are taken by Grade 8 & 9 students and PSAT 10 by Grade 10 students to get an insight and assessment on the subjects that they need to work on for score improvement. These examinations help the students to prepare and understand their scope of performance for the eventual PSAT and ultimately the SAT exams that are instrumental in the college application and acceptance process.

Speaking on the collaboration, Dr. Snehal Pinto, Director, Ryan International Group of Institutions shared, “In our effort to provide an easily accessible platform for our students across the country for higher education opportunities, this collaboration with the College Board is expected to benefit the community of diverse learners aspiring for enrolment in reputed institutions in India as well as abroad mainly the United States. This association will facilitate a great starting point and thriving prospects for college education with the help of professionals from across the globe. We look forward to establishing a long term association with the College Board in order to continue providing opportunities for our Ryanites to prepare themselves for their next step of academic life.”

Ryan International Group of Institutions, through their partnership with The College Board, aims to pave a path for their students to make them college-ready and provide not just convenient registration but also easy accessibility to college and career guidance programs and services for the Advanced Placement Program and the SAT provided by The College Board.