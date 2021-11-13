S. Chand’s Edtech Convergia Launches First Of Its KindsPre-Paid Card For Home Learning

strengthen its focus on tier II and tier III markets, EdTechstart-upConvergiabacked by S. Chand and Co. has introduced an innovative,pre-paid card optionfor the home learning app, Learnflix. The objectivewas to introduce a one of its kind, value-basedofferingin the EdTech space that is affordable and makes payment for accessing the app easy.

Learnflix pre-paid recharge cards are available in 20 states including Delhi, Punjab, Maharashtra, Gujarat Tamil Nadu, etc, with more than 200 partners. The learner has to just buy the card over the counter, and scratch it to get login and password for accessing the app. It leverages the vast distribution network of S. Chand group giving easy option to buy Learnflix solutions to customers who come to these retail outlets for buying books and stationery etc. Simultaneously, it provides a new business opportunity for the channel partners. This is especially helpful in in tier 2 and 3 cities where some people are still apprehensive or unable to make online payments. The cards are available in two denominations i.e. Rs. 2000 & Rs. 2500 at local book shops across India. Learnflix pre-paid scratchcard has been launched for class 6 -10 students for the Mathematics and Science. Learnflix is available at a nominal subscription of INR 199/- for 6 – 8 standard students and INR 2499/- for standard 9 and 10.

The App has been designed with a Spiral Learning Pedagogy that ensures all concepts are well learned, revised, practiced, and assessed. Students can experience personalized learning, with one subscription, students can have the access to engaging videos, E-books, practice exercises, and tests, NCERT solutions and sample papers.

Mr. Himanshu Gupta, Managing Director, S.Chand Group says, “It’s an innovative offering which is a win-win for both our customers as well as our channel partners. It provides a simple and easy way to buy Learnflix personalised learning solution for our customers, and provides our channel partners an opportunity to sell our ed-tech solutions. We already have over 20k users for the Learnflix App and with this, we plan to reach out to more students and provide comprehensive yet affordable solutions across the country, especially in smaller towns.”

Convergia, an EdTech firm under the S.Chand and Co. umbrella, which is India’s largest and oldest school books publishing company, has two EdTech offerings – Learnflix and Mylestone. Learnflix offers personalised learning solution for students at an affordable cost, at-home learning package. It has more than 2 Lac downloads and 20K paid learners. The second offering Mylestoneisa smart curriculum, one-stop, 360-degree academic solution for schools. Convergia’ s teaching and learning solutions are in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which makes it a robust and future-ready product.The idea is to empower schools to continue teaching and learning in all modes

i.e., completely online or hybrid. This combination of digital and print is already enabling schools to run academic operations with ease despite covid restrictions.

India has the world’s largest population of about 500 million in the age bracket of 5-24 years, which provides a great opportunity for the education sector. The education sector in India is estimated to grow manifolds in the years to come.