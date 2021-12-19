School Of Human Resource Management accomplishes 100% placements for its MBA (Human Resource Management) Batch of 2020 – 22

Established in the year 2013, School of Human Resource Management aims at delivering quality education and making students as industry leaders. Under the umbrella of XIM University Odisha, School of Human Resource Management provides a one-of-a-kind two-year flagship program completely dedicated to the Human Resource field. The course is designed by industry leaders and veterans keeping in mind the constantly changing industry practices. It gives students an all-around exposure through courses in finance, marketing, operations and strategy, that are taught with an HR orientation.

School of Human Resource Management is proud to announce another successful year of placements for the MBA (HRM) batch of 2020-22 where it completed 100% placements for its students with an average CTC of 15.12 LPA (YoY increase of 25.6%). An array of impressive roles were offered in the area of Talent Acquisition, Learning and Development, HR Business Partnering, HR Analytics, Industrial Relations, Compensation and Benefits and more.

Students of the batch bagged offers from some of the biggest organizations in the country where the institute had the privilege to host and strengthen their bond with several companies such as Deloitte, Cognizant, ICICI Bank, Capgemini, IBM, Wipro, Accenture, EY, ABCL, Vedanta, Whatfix, Unacademy, Atos, Genpact, HCL, Titan, TATA Steel, Ultratech, VMware, Infosys, Phable, Altimetrik, ACG Worldwide, Aarti Industries and many more.

Highlights :

Xuberance’22 saw the batch of 119 students participate in the placement process

37 companies were hosted in Xuberance'22 of which 12 were new recruiters

15 students have been extended PPOs from their summer internship organizations

4 students have got placement offers from National/International corporate case study

The highest domestic salary stood at 29.5 Lakhs per annum

The average annual compensation stood at 15.12 Lakhs per annum which is a record growth of 25.6% over the last year and the highest historically

The median annual compensation stood at 15 Lakhs per annum, a remarkable increase of 36.36% over the last year

School of Rural Management | Placements 2022 Report

The School of Rural Management (SRM), offers MBA in Rural Management under XIM University Odisha. The placement season has been successfully concluded for the batch of 2020-2022. Given the lurch markets, 73 students were placed in record time as compared to the past years. Our recruitment portfolio has witnessed a sharp increase in hiring in the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)sector constituting 38% of the total number of offers made. The highest package was offered by Docsumo standing at 14.00 LPA.

SRM holds a legacy of placing 100% batch year on year regardless of the market conditions. The number of newer companies visiting the campus and the expertise in the job roles offered speaks volumes of the uncompromising standards of management education at SRM. And the unnerving trust of their associated industry partners in the management education imparted at the school.

The placements witnessed a multitude of roles encompassing all sectors like Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Development, Consultancy, Marketing, NBFC-MFIs, and Financial Inclusion amongst others, offered by the 22 companies that participated in the process. The present trend of placements highlighted a special focus on Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI).

Highlights:

Xuberance’22 witnessed the batch of 73 candidates of the MBA(RM) program participating in the placement

70 students have been placed successfully and 3 decided to sign out from the process to start their own

22 companies participated of which 8 were new

The highest domestic salary stood at INR 14.00

The average annual compensation stood at INR 8.00

The Median annual compensation stood at INR 8.40

The Average annual compensation this year is 23% more than that of last

more than that of last The average annual compensation of the top 10% students of the batch stood at INR 12.00 LPA.

The average annual compensation of the top 20% students of the batch stood at INR10.70 LPA.