S.P. Grogan and Pamela Kure Grogan to do a joint signing at Barnes & Noble in Las Vegas

Histria Books is pleased to announce that two recent award winners, S.P. Grogan and Pamela Kure Grogan will be doing a joint book signing at Barnes & Noble in Las Vegas.

Date: Saturday, September 10th

Time: 12-4 pm

Address: 2191 N. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas

Books Featured: My Cookbook Passion & Captain Cooked

My Cookbook Passion recently won two important awards, Gourmand Best in the World Award and bronze for the IPPY Awards.

It is a color panorama of historic cookbooks and recipes with the stories of how such books came into being. Chapters include: “Entertaining is Fun”; “Reach for the Stars” on celebrities; “Inns & Farms”; books on food publishers like Barrows & Co; and a list of famous chefs and their restaurants, most now gone from the scene. There are even hints about becoming a discerning cookbook collector.

Captain Cooked recently won the Gourmand Best in the World Award.

Midwest Book Review calls it “Original, entertaining, absorbing. […] an inherently fascinating and memorable read — making it an especially and unreservedly recommended addition to community library Contemporary Fiction collections.”

Pamela Kure Grogan worked for twenty years as Store Manager at Williams Sonoma and at Sur La Table kitchen stores. She also served as Food Editor for an online food company.

Author S.P. Grogan is a best-selling author. His other books include Lafayette: Courtier to Crown Fugitive and Vegas Die: A Quest Mystery.

If you are in the Las Vegas area, please stop by, meet the authors, and pick up a signed copy. If you are not in the Las Vegas area, you can order a signed copy on HistriaBooks.com

