SAI International Education Group Hosts “Journalism Without Fear” with Schools from China, Vietnam, Uganda, Japan & India

National, December, 2021: SAI International Education Group, one of the leading educational institutions of India, hosted the first-ever online event on ‘Journalism Without Fear’ with a focus on helping aspiring young journalists. The event was organized Going Global Club of SAI International in collaboration with 18 Round Square schools registered from China, Vietnam, Uganda Japan and India.

x

The keynote speakers of the Global competition were leading journalists from India Shri Shyamal Majumdar, Author, Columnist and former Editor of Business Standard and Shri Ashok Pradhan, News Head, Times of India, Odisha.

The Round Square-inspired event allowed its participants to discuss the importance of journalism in today’s world and interact with seasoned journalists who have made an impact during their careers. Students got the opportunity to ask questions about the exciting world of Journalism and got an inside glimpse of the impact journalists play in today’s society. Around 200 Students of Classes VI-VIII participated in the session.

Shri Shyamal Majumdar was delighted to speak to the students on the unique theme of ‘Journalism Without Fear’, and said, “Journalism is without fear or favour, should be accurate, compassionate and independent as it is important to present the inside story for people to make sense of the information that goes beyond sharing the basic news”.

All participants are expected to work on a short research paper and create corresponding mood boards. The submissions will be judged under different age groups and categories. Finally, there will be an award ceremony after the winter vacation on January 7, 2022. The event was a perfect opportunity for students from Classes VII-IX and XI who have a passion for journalism and writing.

Tarun Tapan Bhuyan, Class VIII, SAI International School, delighted to have been a part of the event said that the talk was so very informative and suffusing to all students. The address was more like a conversation, so easy to grasp and garner. It was amazing to hear that “Journalism is the currency of our world.” And it gave the students a new perspective of what true journalism was. It felt for the first time, what truly is journalism, the news is not only for the sake of spreading information of relevance rather than malice or insult. It was very gratifying to hear Shri Shyamal Majumdar.

Tran Ngoc Dinh, Class XI, Renaissance International School Saigon, Vietnam – I really appreciated your answers about fake news, which is a global issue plaguing us all. Journalism is not always a career parent in Viet Nam consider for their children but I will take your words to heart. I truly want to be a journalist and you have inspired me to follow my dream.

Moli Shah, Class XI, The Lawrence School, India found the talk extremely inspiring, it was an honour to hear about journalism with real-life examples, and was very grateful to have taken part in “Journalism Without Fear”.