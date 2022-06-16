SAI International Education Group inaugurates their Astronomy section “Galaxy of Stars”; Initiatives FIRST Ever School Level Internship Programmes in Odisha

June 2022: SAI International Education Group, one of the leading education institutions of India inaugurated the astronomy section “Galaxy of Stars”. The group also launched its innovative SAI Internship Programme for students of Classes IX to XII. It is the first ever School level internship programme initiated by SAI International Education Group wherein nearly 103 students have been placed at various organisations, who opted for the internships from both SAI International School and SAI International Residential School.

‘Galaxy of Stars’, a dream project of Late Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo is a promising endeavour that is introduced to foster scientific temperament, curiosity, and critical thinking in the children of SAI International. It is a centre for sharing knowledge on space and research. It will be a platform to learn about planets, constellations, and the universe. This centre will organize various educational activities to cultivate a spirit of scientific enquiry and creativity among the students. a statue of Founder-Chairman, Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo is also placed within the ‘Galaxy of Stars’ to incessantly remind the SAIoneers everyday what the man stood for and push them further to innovate more in various facets of science and technology.

SAI International also began with its innovative SAI Internship Programme for students of Classes IX to XII. Students have gone for a 10-day internship to companies like NISER (National Institute of Science Education and Research), UNICEF, Sparc (IT Firm), Batoi (IT Firm), Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Yovant (An insurance IT company), PECUC (A centre for people’s empowerment and sustainable development), Bang Labs (Design Studio) to name a few. Students have been given short term projects based on their field of interest by the organizations of their choice and they will compile a project report in a span on 10 days. These projects will help them develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills in them which will help them in their future careers.

“At “Galaxy of Stars”, it will be our mission to nurture child’s curiosity introducing scientific concepts to the students through astronomy. The SAI Internship Programme will enable our SAIoneers to be the trailblazers and take the future in their stride with confidence and come out as leaders. With hands on practice this programme will foster critical thinking, creativity, communication, and children will learn teamwork in a corporate structure”, said, Dr Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson, SAI International Education Group.

SAI Internship Programme, a brainchild of late Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, is a beyond school programme for shaping the future of Class IX to XII SAIoneers. SAI International has tied up with the leading institutions, IT companies, Banks and Fintech companies. SAI has always given importance to experiential learning, research work rather than conventional learning, the internship will help SAIoneers to learn more on IT, Marketing, Advertising, Finance, Supply Chain, Administration, Science Education & Research, Fashion Designing, Creative Designing and much more.