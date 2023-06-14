SAI International School Bags Top 3 Ranks in the State in NEET 2023

Mumbai / India, 14th June 2023: Swayam Shakti Tripathy, a student of SAI International School, becomes the State Topper (Odisha) in NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) 2023 by securing All India Rank (AIR) 8, followed by Surya Pratap Mishra securing the 2nd position in the state with AIR 35 & Abhipsa Chowdhury, securing the 3rd rank in the state with AIR 63. Securing the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd ranks in the state, SAIoneers set a new benchmark for achievement with their exceptional dedication and hard work.

Dr. Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson, SAI International, expressed her profound joy at the students’ exceptional performance, stating, “We are immensely proud of our students’ outstanding achievements in the NET Examinations 2023. Their accomplishments not only reflect their remarkable dedication and perseverance but also exemplify the efficacy of SAI International School’s holistic education system. Our steadfast aim has always been to create an environment that fosters excellence and empowers students to realize their fullest potential. I wish all my achievers my heartiest Congratulations! These students are the future doctors that you’re looking at!”

SAI International is thrilled to announce the exceptional performance of its students in the NEET Examinations. Several students from SAI International have secured top ranks, making a mark in the state & beyond, showcasing their exemplary dedication and proficiency in the medical field. Their exceptional results bear testimony to their unwavering dedication, tireless efforts, and the institution’s relentless pursuit of providing quality education.

The students’ remarkable performance in the NEET Examinations has earned them top ranks in the state of Odisha, highlighting their exceptional knowledge and aptitude in the medical sciences. Their success across various disciplines exemplifies the school’s holistic approach to education and its focus on nurturing well-rounded individuals.

Swayam Shakti Tripathy

State Rank (Odisha) – 1

All India Rank – 8

Surya Pratap Mishra

State Rank (Odisha) – 2

All India Rank – 35

Abhipsa Chowdhury

State Rank (Odisha) – 3

All India Rank – 63

SAI International School has consistently been at the vanguard of educational excellence, and these remarkable results further reinforce its position as a leading educational institution in Odisha. The school’s emphasis on providing a nurturing and intellectually stimulating environment as envisioned by Founder-Chairman, Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, has been instrumental in shaping the success of its students.

The achievements of these students in the NET Examinations 2023 are not only a source of immense pride for SAI International School but also a testament to the students’ capabilities and the guidance provided by their exceptional teachers and mentors. The school extends its heartfelt congratulations to the students for their extraordinary performance and wishes them continued success in all their future endeavours.

Student Quotes

“I am honored and thrilled to have secured the top rank in the NEET Exams 2023 in the state. Throughout my journey, my mentors at SAI International School have been instrumental in shaping my academic career. The school’s nurturing environment, comprehensive curriculum, and exceptional faculty have played a significant role in my success. I would also like to extend my gratitude towards my parents who have gone above & beyond for constantly encouraging me”, expressed Swayam Shakti Tripathy on becoming the State Topper.

“Preparing for the NEET exams was a challenging yet rewarding experience. SAI International School provided me with a strong foundation in the medical sciences, fostering my passion for the field. The teachers went above and beyond to ensure that I received the best education and guidance, equipping me with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel. My coaches at Akash helped me throughout. I’m extremely grateful to our Chairperson Ma’am, for teaching us to dream big and constantly empowering our spirits with her unwavering encouragement.”, said Surya Pratap Mishra who has secured the second position in the state.

“Securing the 3rd rank in the NEET 2023 exams for the state of Odisha fills me with immense gratitude and pride. I owe this remarkable achievement to the unwavering support of my family, my teachers, and the incredible SAI International School community. Their guidance and encouragement have shaped my success, fuelling my determination to pursue my dreams in the medical field”, said Abhipsa Chowdhury.

The achievers also talked about dedicating long hours to understanding concepts, practicing mock tests, and analyzing previous years’ question papers, accompanied by soughing guidance from teachers and utilizing study materials provided by the school. They all highlighted how maintaining a positive mindset and staying motivated were crucial elements in their preparation strategies.