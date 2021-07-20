Sai University offers scholarships to meritorious students

Chennai: Sai University (SaiU), India’s first private global university in Chennai, is offering scholarships to meritorious students. The scholarship program aims to identify and help outstanding meritorious students who might not be able to afford the full tuition fee at SaiU.

The University will be offering scholarship from 25% up to full tuition fee waiver based on the merit of the student.

SaiU has three schools- School of Arts & Sciences, School of Computing & Data Science, and School of Law, all of which offer innovative and progressive courses for the leaders of tomorrow.

The School of Arts & Sciences offers interdisciplinary degrees in humanities, social sciences, sciences, arts, and global issues. The School of Computing and Data Science offers in-depth courses in the theoretical and practical aspects of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics. The School of Law, with its hybrid model of teaching, offers fresh perspective on technology law, regulatory laws and policy and governance aspects.

Sharing his thoughts, Mr. K. V. Ramani, Founder and Chancellor of Sai University, said, “At SaiU, we passionately believe that no meritorious student should be denied world class education based on economic constraints. Through SaiU’s generous scholarship program, we hope to encourage, enrich and nurture excellence of befitting students in their academic pursuits. Therefore, students who are unable to pay the full tuition fees will be eligible for this coveted scholarship. Upon receiving the application of an eligible student, our team will guide them through the scholarship process.”

Sharing his thoughts, Professor Dr. Jamshed Bharucha, Founding Vice Chancellor, Sai University, said, “SaiU is designed to grow into a vibrant interdisciplinary community of learning and research. We seek students who are intellectually curious and who want to participate, create, communicate, imagine, experiment, discover and innovate – under the mentorship of outstanding professors. We want students to be inspired — and to inspire others — to do things they have never done before. With our scholarship scheme, we want to help and enable deserving students in their pursuit of knowledge.”

Admissions are open for SaiU’s UG Programs at School of Arts & Sciences, School of Computing & Data Science, and for two PG programs at the School of Law.