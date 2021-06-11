Sai University opens Admissions for its first Academic Session 2021-22

Chennai, 10 June 2021: Sai University, India’s youngest private global university in Chennai, has opened admissions for its undergraduate programs in its first academic session of 2021-22. Sai University (SaiU) has three schools- School of Arts and Sciences, School of Computing and Data Science & School of Law, which aim to offer innovative and progressive courses for the leaders of tomorrow.

The School of Arts and Sciences offers interdisciplinary degrees in humanities, social sciences, sciences, arts, humanities, and computing technology. The School of Computing and Data Science offers in-depth courses in the theoretical and practical aspects of the field. The School of Law, with its hybrid model of teaching, offers fresh perspective on the subject whilst taking into account the technological progress and current policy initiatives.

Currently, for its undergraduate programs, SaiU is accepting test scores of SAT/ACT/Pearson Undergraduate Entrance Exam (as required for relevant program) for admissions.

The faculty members at Sai University are highly learned and distinguished scholars. Students at SaiU will be introduced to professors from across the globe who will enable them to develop diverse and multidimensional perspective on various subjects. Faculty members and industry stalwarts, who are pioneers in their respective fields will further ignite the sparks in students’ minds and capacitate them to become global leaders.

Adding to its umbrella of offering unique learning experiences, SaiU also offers courses on practical and intellectually challenging issues such as water, climate change, extinction of species, poverty, human rights, women’s and gender rights, and pandemics, which are approached from multiple disciplines. These courses will be taught by a team of experts from diverse backgrounds. To further add to students’ global exposure, SaiU also offers programs abroad as well as international collaborations in India.

Sharing his thoughts, the Founder and Chancellor of Sai University, Mr. K. V. Ramani, said, “Today, companies and organizations are looking for business ready talent. When we say business ready, it does not only mean students equipped with abundant theoretical knowledge but students with critical thinking abilities. Our aim at Sai University is to nurture students to become problem solvers.”

Mr. Ramani further adds, “We want to create a conducive ecosystem for learning, where we bolster a student’s ability to think critically, comprehend complex situations analytically, and then articulate it in the best way possible. The pedagogy at Sai University is adapted to how the brain learns, in contrast to traditional modes of learning. In addition, we aim at giving our students a holistic education experience so they can become better global citizens. ”

Sharing his thoughts, Professor Dr. Jamshed Bharucha, Founding Vice Chancellor, Sai University, said, “The courses at Sai University are designed to stimulate the intellect & curiosity of students, which would then lead them to a journey of discovering their forte, realising their true potential and evolve into thoughtful & kind leaders of tomorrow. Interdisciplinary education has proven to catalyse innovation whilst opening up plethora of avenues for the students to explore. Sai University believes in empowering people through education and hence the curriculum is devised in a way that would allow the students to be independent thinkers. With our highly sought out faculty members from the country and abroad, we want to inculcate a sense of global thinking in our students.”

Last year, the virtual foundation stone was laid by the then Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru. Edappadi K. Palaniswami. Sai University has a city campus of about 20,000 sq. ft. at Navalur, OMR. This city campus can accommodate 240 students, and houses management and administration offices, 5 classrooms, seminar halls, and a library. In its full capacity, Sai University will accommodate 20,000 students in a 30 lakh sq. ft. campus with all facilities for faculty and students matching international standards.