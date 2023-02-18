Samskruthika Samelana ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ Organized at CMR University

Bengaluru (India), 18th February 2023: CMR University, one of Bengaluru’s leading private universities extends support to the Government of India initiative, ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ by organizing a cultural event at its OMBR campus, Bengaluru in collaboration with an NGO, Surapaneni Vidyasagar Foundation. The aim of this event was to reinforce India’s diversity and promote cultural connectivity with different parts of the country, particularly the North-East region of India.

The Hon’ble Governor of Mizoram, Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati was the Chief Guest at the event. Shri M Lakshminarayana, IAS (Retd.) Advisor to Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri Vidyasagar of Surapaneni Vidyasagar Foundation, and Dr. H.B. Raghavendra, Vice Chancellor, CMR University were present at the event. Dr. K.C. Ramamurthy, IPS (Retd.), Former Member of Parliament and Chairman, CMR University & CMR Group of Institutions presided over the function.

The Hon’ble Governor Of Mizoram, Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati said, “I feel grateful to address students in South India because we enjoy the many commonalities with North Eastern states. Especially in religion, culture, and love for football, and badminton. The Govt of India has invested heavily in infrastructural development in the North East in the areas of railways, security, waterways, airports, and more. So, now we believe that we should encourage cultural exchange with states from the South to enable the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.”

The Hon’ble Governor of Mizoram, Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati addressed the gathering and had interactive sessions with the students and other attendees. The dignitaries spoke on various topics including National Security – The role of Citizens, The Importance of ‘ICE BREAKING,’ Telecom, 5G along with railways. The event also witnessed cultural performances by students and artists from Bengaluru, North-East & South India. Master V. Rohith Sidha gave his performance playing the flute, and Lohith Arya Talapaneni performed Kantara, Smt. Vijayalaxmi S performed Karlakattai (Woodenclub), while Kumari Kanchana Ganga displayed her skill and talent in Yoga.

Dr. K.C. Ramamurthy, IPS (Retd.) Former Member of Parliament and Chairman, CMR University & CMR Group of Institutions said, “This initiative led by Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is most welcome in our State of Karnataka and even more so at CMR University which houses students from at least 25 states of India. The Hon’ble Governor of Mizoram’s active involvement in interacting with students to awaken the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ is a testament to his commitment towards unifying people of different linguistic backgrounds together as one people of Bharat.”

Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat was announced by Hon’ble Prime Minister on 31st October 2015 on the occasion of the 140th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat program aims to actively enhance interaction between people of diverse cultures living in different States and UTs in India, with the objective of promoting greater mutual understanding amongst them. CMR University in association with Surapaneni Vidyasagar Foundation organized this event as no country such as India is quite as diverse, multi-lingual, and multicultural, yet bound together by the ancient bounds of shared traditions, culture, and values. Such bonds need to be strengthened through enhanced and continuous mutual interaction between people of varied regions and ways of life to encourage reciprocity and secure an enriched value system of unity amongst people of different States in a culturally special country like India.