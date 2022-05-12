Samsung Smart School Inaugurated at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Varanasi; Students, Teachers Will Experience Enhanced Digital Learning

VARANASI, India – May 12, 2022 – Samsung, India’s most admired brand, today inaugurated its flagship global citizenship program Samsung Smart School at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) school in Varanasi, providing digital learning opportunities to students and helping improve their learning abilities. Samsung is also training teachers of the school to enhance their interactive teaching methods.

The Samsung Smart School program aims to create young leaders of tomorrow by giving less-privileged students in India access to the benefits of digital education and its own transformative innovations under Samsung’s vision of ‘Together for Tomorrow! Enabling People’.

As part of the program, students of JNV Varanasi will experience the latest digital learning infrastructure at the two smart classrooms that Samsung has set up in the school.

In the classrooms, an 85-inch Samsung Flip interactive digital board replaces the traditional blackboard, making it a more exciting and fun learning environment for students. Students can use the second Samsung Flip (55-inch) to participate in lectures, quizzes, classwork and project work and the 40 Samsung Galaxy Tabs in each classroom for self-study. In addition, the classrooms also have a printer, a server PC, a tablet charging station, and power backup.

At an event held with the students of JNV Varanasi, the new Samsung Smart School was inaugurated by Mr. Kaushal Raj Sharma, District Magistrate, Varanasi, who is also a former JNV student, Mr. S.K. Maheshwari, Deputy Commissioner, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) Regional Office, Varanasi, Mr Peter Rhee, Deputy Managing Director, Samsung India, Mr. Partha Ghosh, Vice President, Corporate Citizenship, Samsung India and Mr. PK Singh, Principal, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Varanasi.

“We are delighted to see the efforts put in by Samsung to enable digital education for students in remote areas of Varanasi. Samsung Smart School and the strong teacher training component of this program are already helping us improve learning processes for students and will go a long way in bridging the digital divide,” said Mr. PK Singh, Principal, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Varanasi. “Our global citizenship initiative Samsung Smart School is closely tied with India’s development agenda and we are implementing it in close partnership with the government to ensure less-privileged students across the country get access to the benefits of digital education. Samsung Smart School at JNV Varanasi will provide digital learning opportunities to students and enhance the ability of teachers to use digital infrastructure to teach. Samsung Smart School program strengthens our commitment to our vision of #PoweringDigitalIndia,” said Mr. Partha Ghosh, Vice President, Corporate Citizenship, Samsung India.

The goal of Samsung Smart School is to improve learning abilities of students and also their understanding of critical concepts in the classrooms via interactive digital teaching methods that teachers have been trained in.

The Samsung Smart School program is being piloted at 10 JNV schools in its first year. Apart from JNV Varanasi, Samsung Smart School have been set up in JNV schools in Gwalior, Raipur, Udaipur, Kangra, Sambhalpur, Faridabad, Dehradun, Patna and Dhanbad. Many of these schools are located in remote rural districts around these cities. The pilot will cover over 5,000 students, of which 40% are girls, and around 260 teachers will receive training. Of these, around 500 students are at JNV Varanasi.

Apart from infrastructure support, Samsung Smart School will also enable digital learning for students in these schools through multiple touch points such as teacher training, providing meaningful and relevant educational content for all classes from Grade 6-12 as per CBSE curriculum to enable teachers to use these classrooms more effectively and enhance student learning through an interactive and immersive learning process.

Under Samsung’s global citizenship vision of ‘Together for Tomorrow! Enabling People,’ Samsung seeks to empower the next generation to achieve their full potential and pioneer positive social changes. Samsung believes in using innovation to positively transform communities and create a better life for people through its citizenship initiatives.

Samsung Electronics runs three citizenship programs globally – Samsung Smart School, Samsung Innovation Campus and Solve for Tomorrow – through which it is empowering the leaders of tomorrow and equipping them with the tools they will need to realize meaningful change.