Sangathan-2021 Inaugurated at Amity University Haryana

Gurugram : 8th Oct, 2021

The spirit of unity and oneness of thoughts and actions promotes Harmony, Peace and Atmiyata in abundance. Keeping this in mind each year Amity Education Group organizes two weeklong ‘Sangathan’ through cultural and sports activities and programs at its Amity Universities in India and abroad. The celebration finally concludes on 24th October 2021 at which the day is celebrated as the Sangathan Day of Amity each year.

Today, 7th October 2021, marked the beginning of the Sangathan celebrations 2021 at Amity University Haryana, Gurugram. The Sangathan flame symbolizing unity, fraternity and the fire of innovation and creativity was received at the main gate of the University by Maj Gen G S Bal (Retd), DSW,AUH and was taken round the campus by the students achievers. The flame was then received by the Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, Prof P B Sharma at the sprawling sports ground of AUH and was installed there to remain lit during two weeks Sangathan celebrations.

Addressing the gathering of Dean’s, HoI’s, faculty members, Officers, Staff and students, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor Prof P B Sharma said, “In the new knowledge age the synergy, cooperation, collaboration and team work are the surest way to create anupsurge of innovation and creativity in abundance in the university campuses. The spirit of Sangathan imbibes the spirit of oneness in Amity that createsan eternal bond of Aatmiyata and an abiding commitment to excel in all the activities.”Sangathan also imbibes a great sense of responsibility to work and excel on the strength of synergy and oneness of purpose to create a blissful human life full of accomplishment and glory in service of society and Mother Nature. At AUH we provide abundance of opportunity to create this vital synergy to innovate and excel both in academics and research as well as cultural and sports activities to bring out the best in our students and faculty, added Prof Sharma.

The concept of Sangathan emanates from the vision of the Hon’ble Founder President of Amity Education Group Dr Ashok K Chauhan whose vision drives Amity Universities and Institutions in India and abroad to scale the unscalable and make impossible possible. Warm greeting of Hon’ble Founder President Dr Ashok K Chauhan and Hon’ble Chancellor Dr Aseem Chauhan were conveyed to all present on the auspicious occasion of the Inauguration of Sangathan-2021.

The inauguration was followed by a Double’s Badminton match played between students, Tushar Pal, Ashish, B Tech CSE and Karan Rana, MBA and Pranisha Pradhan, B Sc of Amity University Haryana.

While motivating the students on Sangathan 2021 Maj Gen G S Bal (Retd.) stated that participating in sports promotes character building and discipline. It is essential that students must participate whole heartedly in games to imbibe qualities of team work, camaraderie and discipline. When you win you are happy but when you lose you learn and grow.” As Covid -19 has affected our life and we are adopting the new normal, this year we are celebrating Sangathan on hybrid mode, said Maj Gen Bal (Retd).

Addressing the gathering Dr Vikas Madhukar, Dy Pro Vice Chancellor, AUH said, “Sangathan brings all Amitans on single platform to rejoice and celebrate their success and achievements. It is a day which reminds us that people are our greatest strength and this day to reassure our commitment to the mission of hon’ble Founder President Dr Ashok K Chauhan to transform the future this country”.

The purpose of Sangathan is to foster a sense of coexistence for holistic wellbeing of today’s youth. It also teaches us to share and care for each other for our physical, social and spiritual development, says Prof Sanjay K Jha, Director Amity School of Liberal Arts and Head of Amity Centre for Sanskrit and Indic Studies at AUH.

Expressing her delight on the organizing of Sangathan each year Dr Sanjna Vij, Program Director, Amity Academic Staff College said, “Sangathan is one of the major sports events at Amity thatboosts not only the mental and physical aspect but it also develops 21st century skills like leadership qualities, analytical thinking, decision making, risk taking, goal setting and most important a positive attitude.”

Sharing her excitement about Sangathan activities Pranisha Pradhan, BSC (Clinical Psychology) said, “I am happy to be back in practice on my home ground.Last year we participated in the event through online mode. I am happy this year we are once again back with a new normal of hybrid mode.”

Participating in the friendly badminton match at the inaugural ceremony of Sangathan, Tushar Pal, Btech CSE said, “It is lovely to be back in campus and playing on my home court. At Amity we get immense opportunities to do best in studies and also in sports activities. I am happy that Sangathan inspires us for great goals of life.”

Deans, HoIs,HoDs, Members of the Faculty, Officers and Students in good number enthusiastically participated in the Inauguration of Sangathan-2021.